Weapons and drugs found in vehicles by police monitoring gang tensions in Ōpōtiki

Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members gathered in Ōpōtiki for the funeral of slain Barbarians boss Steven Taiatini.

After shots were fired following the tangi of a Mongrel Mob leader, police say they will maintain an increased presence in the eastern Bay of Plenty “for some time”.

On Wednesday, hundreds of gang members from Mongrel Mob chapters descended on Whakatāne for the funeral of Steven Taiatini, who was understood to be the president of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Tim Anderson told RNZ’s Morning Report police would maintain an increased presence in Ōpōtiki “for some time” after reports of shots being fired following the tangi on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have got police working there across the board 24/7, from the events from Friday night we have absolutely no tolerance for any sorts of acts of violence, aggression or intimidation and the gangs we’re dealing with here know that,” Anderson said.

Anderson said it was not clear yet whether the shots fired were linked to the ongoing homicide investigation into Taiatini’s death.

“We don’t know that as yet, we do know it was linked to drug dealing with what we found in one of the vehicles ... in relation to the shooting in Whakatāne at the hub yesterday afternoon we found a vehicle with evidence of drug dealing in it.”

Abigail Dougherty A Mongrel Mob funeral procession for Steven Rota Taiatini arrives in Whakatāne on Wednesday 14 June.

Police searched eight vehicles on Wednesday night and found weapons, firearms and drugs.

“All of those persons are facing prosecution now,” Anderson said.

Disputes between rival gangs in Ōpōtiki had persisted for a long time and police, Iwi leaders and gang leaders were now trying to find a path to resolution, Anderson said.

“Enforcement is a key tool of ours, but we’ve got a few other tools up our sleeves nowadays,” he said.

After the Mongrel Mob funeral procession closed State Highway 2 temporarily on Wednesday, Anderson said he appreciated some motorists would have experienced delays, but safety was the main priority.

“While we don’t condone any unlawful behaviour, we’re just trying to ensure everyone gets through the day safe.”

Police were following up on reports of unlawful behaviour with “strict enforcement” including seizing or impounding vehicles and making arrests, Anderson said.