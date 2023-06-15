New dad fights extradition sought over alleged 2014 assault in Australia

A man sought for extradition to Australia over an alleged serious assault in 2014 now has a five-month-old son. (File photo)

A new father is fighting an order that he could be extradited to Australia to face charges from an alleged serious assault in 2014.

The man, whose name was suppressed in the meantime, appeared before the High Court at Wellington on Thursday via video link, visible behind his lawyer on the screen.

He wiped his eyes as lawyer Michael Lynch said the man’s bond with his five-month-old son would be broken if he was extradited and, in all likelihood, remanded in custody in Australia for an unknown time while the charges were decided.

It was not the only reason to decline extradition, but it was the most significant factor, he said.

The man is now in his 30s, has a job made all the more valuable as the Gisborne area, where he lives, cleans up after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Justice Rebecca Ellis was interested to hear about the effect of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, an international agreement to which New Zealand was a party, that includes a section strongly against separating a child from their parents.

The man’s partner had earlier given evidence the pregnancy was planned, and they would not have had a baby if they had known extradition was being sought.

Lynch said the delay seeking extradition since the alleged assault in November 2014 was “essentially unexplained”. In the circumstances the decision that the man could be extradited to Western Australia was oppressive.

Had the man known he was being sought in relation to an assault he would not have returned to Australia since 2014 as he did, Lynch said.

The charge that Australian authorities want him to face is causing grievous bodily harm.

For the Australian authorities, lawyer Cameron Stuart said the family’s strong whānau support lessened any oppression of extradition.

Extradition could not be ruled out in every case where a child was involved, he said. He agreed the prospect of separating a father and his young child was confronting.

The judge said it had to be a relevant factor. A family had been structured without any idea that extradition was coming, she said.

Stuart said there was also an assault complainant who deserved their day in court.

If the judge declined the man’s appeal, the case could still be referred to the Minister of Justice, Kiritapu Allan, who was also his local Member of Parliament.

Justice Ellis reserved her decision, and the man remains on bail in the meantime.