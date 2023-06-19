First fire lighter at Parliament anti-mandate occupation sparked what became a riot

The fires lit by protesters worked to slow the police advance across the Parliamentary precinct as they sought to remove people and structures.

In the chaotic end of the Parliamentary occupation last year, one thing changed it from a messy police operation to remove protesters to a riot.

The first fire shifted it to resemble a war zone. And the man who lit the first fire was Jordan Vincent Graham Turner-Critchley​ 31, who was given a sentence of home detention on Monday.

Turner-Critchley had been arrested early in the day on March 2 and was trespassed from returning to the Parliamentary precinct as police began the operation to remove people, tents, structures and vehicles.

Instead, as things steadily became more intense, he returned.

Turner-Critchley had been seen during the afternoon providing guidance to others and handing them things to throw, covering his face with a New Zealand flag like a bandanna.

He was also spotted throwing a bottle at police.

Wellington District Court judge Jan Kelly​ said on Monday that at one point police had stopped their advance.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police faced a barrage of objects thrown at them while they tried to remove tents and camping equipment.

Turner-Critchley was then seen carrying a blanket and a red cigarette lighter and going into a tent. He left without the blanket. He picked up a plastic container and poured a liquid around the tent doorway.

He then warned people to move back and bent down before straightening and leaving the area.

The judge said plumes of dark smoke then came from the tent before flames were seen.

“The first fire you lit changed the complexion of the protest, then others lit and fuelled them.”

Not long after he was seen throwing a crate on to another fire.

Turner-Critchley pleaded guilty to one charge of doing a dangerous act and one of rioting.

Police had provided the court – for the first time – with a digital summary of facts that included images of Turner-Critchley.

He was sentenced to six months home detention and 200 hours community work.

The judge said at least six fires were deliberately lit, seriously endangering police and causing the police advance to pause to put them out.

Fire equipment, extinguishers and a fire hose, were also used against police. Seven police officers needed hospital treatment for injuries, many from items thrown at them.

Judge Kelly said Turner-Critchley – who lives in Takaka – was a caregiver for his mother. He also had some minor convictions, although those offences had happened after the Parliamentary occupation.

Turner-Critchley’s lawyer Kevin Preston​ said he wanted to apologise. At the time he had been frustrated over the Covid-19 mandates but he regretted getting involved in what became a riot.

Police had provided the court with a video summary of facts for Turner-Critchley. Operation Convoy was the first time police had used a digital version of the written summary of facts.

Police prosecutor Morgan Speight said in this case, a picture was worth a 1000 words.

Another protester Sarah Joanne Henry had her sentencing for similar offending adjourned.