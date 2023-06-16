Teen gets his brother's newly-bought car impounded for 28 days

A man travelled 360km to pick up a newly-purchased car for his brother, only for it to later be impounded.

The bizarre incident unfolded in Dunedin on Thursday, about 11.15pm, when police pulled over a teenage driver on Victoria Rd.

That driver had come from Christchurch to pick up the vehicle paid for by his brother.

But that journey was cut short when he was found to be a suspended driver, due to previous demerit points, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

That led to the teen being summonsed to appear in court, and the car was impounded for 28 days.