16-year-old 'youth criminal' says tougher penalties will mean more trauma

What does the Youth Aid programme involve and is it enough to stop youth reoffending?

A 16-year-old youth offender, who is in the midst of turning his life around, has two words for those calling for harsher youth penalties: “Shut up”.

Charlie, who Stuff has agreed to refer to only by his first name due to privacy concerns, is no stranger to Youth Aid.

Documents released to Charlie under the Official Information Act and seen by Stuff show he’s been charged four times since 2021.

At 14, he was charged for making “threats," and charged twice for “threatens to kill/do grievous bodily harm”.

Supplied Since 2021 Charlie has kept in regular contact with his Youth Aid officer and relayed concerns about his home life. (File photo)

Charlie doesn’t hide the fact he is an offender, and acknowledges he is a work in progress but says had it not been for Youth Aid intervening at a critical time in his life, the nature of his offending would have been much worse.

He calls himself an advocate for making change within the youth crime sector, and says he wants to see more wraparound mental health support offered to young people going through the programme – that was a game-changer for him.

Youth Aid is the legal and preferred way to deal with: offenders under the age of 18, young people on the verge of offending or are subject to care and protection measures, and young people who just need help going in the right direction.

By law, under The Children, Young Persons and Their Families Act 1989, criminal proceedings should not be instituted against a child or young person if there is an alternative means of dealing with the matter – unless the public interest requires otherwise.

“The plan is very much tailored specifically for the youth. It's early intervention and a chance to get at the root of what's causing the offending,” said Auckland city east sergeant Rhys Smith.

Supplied Sergeant Rhys Smith is a Youth Aid officer for Auckland City East.

Charlie said he was first referred to the programme in 2021 after being placed in the care of Oranga Tamariki for “protection concerns”.

He said in the months that followed, “everything absolutely went downhill” for him, and he was “consistently” threatening the lives of Oranga Tamariki staff, police, and also his mother and ex stepfather.

“It was a point in time where anyone who tried to stop me on my war path, would just end up becoming targeted. It was definitely a plea for help which came from a refusal to acknowledge the trauma I had.”

Charlie said his trauma stemmed from being raised in a low income family where he wasn't treated well.

“There was so much trauma and I responded how I was taught, which was to just get violent.”

He was eventually arrested and charged with threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm.

Charlie said he was supposed to be placed on an ‘Alternative Action Plan,’ but after he offended again, by comitting a home invasion, he was brought before the Youth Court.

He said despite the prosecution seeking out a term of “imprisonment”, he was placed under home detention, was required to complete 50 hours of community service and had to commit to receiving mental health support.

Jemma Cheer/Stuff Charlie said the “intensive support” he received after he offended helped him realise his actions were “serious”, and caused harm to others.

This gave Charlie access to a therapist where he spoke about why he was criminally offending as well as prevention methods.

He said this “intensive support” helped him realise his offending was “serious”, and caused harm to others.

“It made me realise that offending had an impact, which I didn't know before. It also taught me that my words have extreme power, and when used in the right ways, can create large amounts of change.

“By learning the level of power my words held, it pushed me to find a new purpose for them, which became poetry, and formal writing, which eventually evolved into my passion for law, and becoming a lawyer. “

Now living in a supervised group home, Charlie dreams of becoming a Youth Court Judge to help other troubled youngsters.

He said his Youth Aid officers were also “actively” involved in his life, trying to address the cause of his offending to prevent him from committing further crimes.

While Charlie did eventually go on to reoffend, the nature of the crime wasn’t as severe as it would’ve been, had the programme not existed, he said.

Stuff Now living in a supervised group home, Charlie dreams of becoming a Youth Court Judge to help other troubled youngsters. (File photo)

“After my first offence was addressed by Youth Aid, [my offending] never escalated to such a level. I stopped as I was scared of what would happen if I did follow through.

“I learnt real stories of what it's like to live with the knowledge of causing serious harm to someone, or murdering them. . . I was taught that by Youth Aid.”

In November last year, National promised to bring back military-style boot camps for young offenders if elected.

Abuse in care survivor Scott Carr​ called the policy a “kick in the guts” to the thousands of survivors who shared their stories of abuse at similar camps across the course of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care over the past three years.

Carr is a survivor of Whakapakari Youth Trust that was based on Great Barrier Island until 2004.

Whakapakari was contracted by the Government to take difficult-to-manage wards of the state and youth offenders who were considered too young for prison.

Instead of rehabilitation, many of the children were subjected to violence and sexual abuse – beaten, starved, sexually violated.

Charlie said it was “frustrating” seeing people criticising the system or calling for tougher punishments.

“In the politest way, I’d tell them to shut up. I’ve come across offenders as young as nine and the only thing it’ll do is cause more trauma.

“We need more wraparound mental health support, not tougher penalties.”