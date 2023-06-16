Rapist's sexual offending against young girl began when he was 12

Dominic West, 22, was sentenced to 12 months home detention for sexual assaults of a young girl that began when he was 12 years old. (Stock image).

A man who began sexually assaulting a young girl as an adolescent continued to do so through his teenage years and into adulthood.

Dominic West’s offending began in 2013 when he was 12 by him inappropriately touching his young victim, and progressed to sexual violation and rape in his teenage years.

The final offending was in 2021 when West, aged 20, indecently assaulted his victim.

The now 22-year-old was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention by Judge Tom Gilbert at the Christchurch District Court on Friday. West received substantial discounts for his youth at the time and minor mental disabilities. Charges were not brought against him until he progressed into adulthood.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of rape, one representative charge of sexual violation and two further charges of indecent assault – one of which was representative – at an earlier appearance.

The Crown sought a period of imprisonment while West’s lawyer Stephen Hembrow argued home detention was more appropriate due to the bulk of the offending occurring while West was a youth.

Prison would be extraordinarily difficult for him and wouldn’t have been available in the youth court, Hembrow said. He argued the court could be merciful and have perspective in sentencing his client.

Judge Gilbert ultimately accepted this and noted that West was assessed as being a low-risk of reoffending. He gave him discounts for his early guilty pleas, youth and mental challenges, restorative justice engagement, abuse he suffered himself, and steps he’d taken to rehabilitate himself.

West was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention and ordered to complete a STOP programme. Judge Gilbert would monitor him and if he didn’t engage in STOP, he’d be sent to prison, the judge said.

The sole charge of indecent assault West committed as an adult did not warrant his name being placed on the Child Sex Offenders Register, the judge said.