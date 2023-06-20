Teacher facing 'employment matter' resigns from Dunedin high school

A male teacher has resigned from a Dunedin high school to pursue other further education opportunities.

A teacher who reportedly left a Dunedin high school to pursue a different career is understood to be under investigation by the Teaching Council.

A spokesperson from the high school confirmed the male teacher had “resigned” and was no longer on staff.

Stuff was referred to the school’s lawyer for further comment, who said the case was an ‘’employment matter”.

It is understood the matter was before the Teaching Council, with the teacher applying for name suppression.

The teacher shared a statement, which said he left to pursue further education opportunities.

A spokesperson for the Teaching Council said all reports, cases, investigations, and proceedings that the Teaching Council receive are strictly confidential.

‘’This is to maintain confidentiality and natural justice.’’

Details of an investigation would only be made public if a case appeared before the Disciplinary Tribunal, an independent body of teachers that considers allegations of misconduct.