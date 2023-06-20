Name suppression lapses for four accused of liquor shop burglary before Dunedin fatal

Four men – including twins – have appeared in court over the burglary of $300 worth of beer from a Dunedin bottle store, minutes before they fled from police and were involved in a fatal crash.

Michael John McClelland, a 26-year-old father of a young son, was one of five occupants of a car which crashed on Melbourne St after a vehicle failed to stop for police early on May 27.

He died at the scene.

The interim name suppression for the four surviving occupants lapsed when they appeared before Judge David Robinson in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday morning.

All four face men an amended charge of burglary, relating to $300 worth of beer stolen the Bottle-O on Hillside Rd.

Police were yet to charge anyone over the crash.

Hakopa Taylor, 29, was remanded on bail, with a plea expected at his next appearance.

His twin brother, Robert Taylor, who was one of two in custody, would apply for bail, his counsel indicated.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The crashed car on Melbourne St, Dunedin, as police investigate the scene.

Thomas Bridgman, 25, was remanded in custody, was declined bail.

Both men were yet to enter a plea.

Meanwhile, Jayden Maki Ngaro, 26 entered a not guilty plea to the charge, electing a trial by jury.

The crash unfolded two days before Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced a new policy, which marked a harder line for fleeing drivers.

Since the last policy change in December 2020, police data showed there had been an increase in fleeing driver events and a decrease in identifying those drivers.

Fleeing driver incidents increased from 4846, in the 12 months prior to December 2020, to 9499 in the 12 months to November 2022.