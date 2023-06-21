Whānau pays last respects to Whangārei stabbing victim in Northland

The man who died after an alleged stabbing in Whangārei on Monday night is being farewelled by whānau in Northland on Wednesday.

Jason George McNae, 24, died after an altercation at a block of flats in Morningside.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with his murder, as well as threatening to cause grievous bodily harm.

McNae has been described as a caring and loving man, who was a devoted father to his two children.

His uncle, Martin Kaipo, said McNae is being remembered at a short service at Newberrys Funeral Home in Whangārei on Wednesday.

He will then be taken to a family cemetery in the Far North village of Te Kao.

Supplied Jason McNae, father of two, died on Monday night in Whangārei.

Friends and family are expected to leave Whangārei for Te Kao at about 2.30pm or 3pm, Kaipo said.

The nature of McNae’s injuries meant he was not able to be embalmed, which meant whānau had to rush the funeral arrangements.

Kaipo said the whānau had hoped to have more time for McNae’s friends to say goodbye in Whangārei, where he was well-liked.

McNae’s cousin Boston Tahitahi said he was “a very big man with a very big heart” who was a good talker and a good listener.

Denise Piper/Stuff Police could be seen doing a forensic examination of the scene on Tuesday, at a block of flats in Morningside, Whangārei.

“He cared for many people that didn’t care for him.”

McNae was whāngai [fostered] by his older cousin, William Kaipo, who now looks after his two children.

Tahitahi said his new family looked after McNae with all their hearts, and he did the exact same for them.

McNae was a milker as well as doing some tutoring at Te Ora Hou Northland, his cousin said.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help fund his tangi and support his children. More than $3700 had been raised by 2pm on Wednesday.

The man charged with McNae’s murder has temporary name suppression and is next due in court on July 7.

Kāinga Ora, which owns the flats where the altercation happened, is checking in with its customers to ensure they are okay.

Regional director Jeff Murray said at least one person in the building has said they need to stay somewhere else temporarily.