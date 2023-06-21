'We do not hold any animosity towards Garry' - grieving parents towards late daughter's fiance

The ford on Wednesday in a flooded stream in north Taieri, just outside Dunedin.

A man who drove across a flooded Otago river, leading to the death of his fiancée, has been sentenced to home detention – with a conciliatory position taken by his victim’s parents.

Garry Stephen Harvey appeared for sentencing before Judge David Robinson in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday morning.

The 34-year-old had previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle and recklessly causing the death of Sarah Jane Shirley, 29, after driving his four-wheel drive across a ford at Silver Stream, North Taieri, on July 12.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.

Crown prosecutor Robin Bates read the victim’s parents’ Impact Statement, ‘’we are still waiting for her to walk through our door’’.

The death had impacted the family, who missed her ‘’cheekiness’’, and they hoped their daughter did not suffer in her death.

They would have future losses, including her never getting married, or having children.

Melanie Helm/Supplied The ford which overflowed on July 12.

Their daughter would not want her partner to be punished further. The couple were together for 10 years, were engaged and had big plans for the future.

‘’We do not hold any animosity towards Garry.’’

His lawyer, Steve Turner, said it was a tragedy which had impacted many, and the parties had undergone a positive restorative justice conference.

Judge Robinson said on night of July 12 there had been an extreme rainfall event, causing the closure of roads around the Silver Stream ford, which had recorded a flow of about 40 cubic metres per second.

Melanie Helm/Supplied A bridge at Silver Stream near Silverstream Valley Rd, the only way in and out of the Waiora Scout Camp near where the incident happened

The couple were at home and heard from a friend that he had crossed three fords. Harvey, who had a 4WD, drove to the area with Shirley in the front seat and his friend in the rear.

Harvey expressed concern over crossing the ford, with the two men removing their seatbelts, also winding their respective windows down. Shirley continued to have her seatbelt on, and her window up.

A short distance in and the flow of the water began to lift the vehicle, forcing it side ways, and forcing it off the top shelf of the ford.

Harvey and his friend were able to escape. Shirley’s body was found inside the vehicle the following morning.

The court heard that on August 5, three weeks after the accident, Harvey was intoxicated and entered the home of that male friend, resulting in charges of burglary and intimidation.

Melanie Helm/Stuff A bridge at Silver Stream near Silverstream Valley Rd.

Robinson acknowledged the family of the victim and their conciliatory position.

He was sentenced to seven months’ home detention, and 150 hours of community work.

Harvey was disqualified for holding a driving licence for one year.