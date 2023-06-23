Case against Loafers Lodge arson and murder suspect before High Court for first time

The fire at Loafers Lodge hostel, Newtown, Wellington, killed five residents. (File photo)

The case against the man charged with murdering five victims of the Loafers Lodge fire in Newtown, Wellington, has been called in the High Court for the first time.

The man, 48, whose name was suppressed, was not present on Friday in person or via an audiovisual link.

He has not entered pleas to the five charges of murder, one of setting fire to the lodge, and one of setting fire to a couch.

The Loafers Lodge fire last month claimed the lives of five men and left more than 90 residents homeless and without their belongings.

The dead were named as Michael Wahrlich​, 67, Melvin Parun​, 68, Kenneth Barnard​, 67, Peter Glenn O’ Sullivan​, 64, and Liam James Hockings, 50.

The man first appeared in court on May 19, facing the two arson charges.

The murder charges were laid for an appearance on June 6. A trial date was set for August 5, 2024.

At the High Court in Wellington on Friday the man’s lawyer, Louise Sziranyi, asked for his name to be suppressed and Justice Christine Grice agreed.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post The dead were remembered at a service on June 15. (File photo)

The judge excused his attendance. She said the case should be called in court again August 18. He is in custody in the meantime while “further reports” were obtained.

Crown prosecutor Grant Burston appeared for the Crown.

Other details of Friday’s hearing were suppressed.