Eagle-eyed ambulance staff spot car and call police

A 21-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1244 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Ambulance staff spotted a car on the side of the road and the driver was later found to be almost five times the legal limit.

“He has failed to take a moderate right-hand corner, and lost control on the side of the road,” Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

While the car hadn’t crashed it attracted the interest of paramedics in an ambulance on State Highway One at Waihola, when they spotted his car on the side of the road.

READ MORE:

* Mum slaps staff member after son ejected from bar

* Speeding driver loses licence after being pulled over twice on same journey

* Female driver bottles male passenger, flees police



A strong smell of alcohol was detected, and police were called to the scene.

The 21-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1244 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath – almost five times the legal limit.

That high reading was “very concerning”, Bond said.

The man’s licence was suspended for 28 days, and he will appear in court next month.