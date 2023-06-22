Man who imported $700,000 worth of meth from Laos told Customs the package was a bicycle

Peter Ah Tong imported over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine into New Zealand. (File photo).

A Christchurch man imported over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine into New Zealand by attempting to tell authorities the packages contained a bicycle and air conditioning compressors.

Peter Ah Tong was caught out after Customs and police tracked the packages to his home where they also found pink ‘Playboy’ pills and 79 grams of MDMA.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to a representative charge of importing a class A controlled drug and two charges of possession of class B and C controlled drugs for supply at the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

On May 9, 2022, New Zealand Customs intercepted a package imported by Ah Tong destined for his partner’s flat in Bishopdale. It was declared as containing a bicycle, was shipped from Laos, and addressed to “Daniel Jeremy”. The package held 591 grams of methamphetamine.

The following day, Customs intercepted a second package intended for Ah Tong’s home in Waltham. It was declared as containing a “Motopas”, was also shipped from Laos, and was addressed to “Anthony James”. The package contained 481g of methamphetamine concealed in a black metal cylinder.

Photos of the tracking number were later located on Ah Tong’s phone.

On May 12, a package declared as an “AC compressor” addressed to a “Mathew Duke” was successfully delivered to Ah Tong’s partner’s house in Bishopdale. It was shipped from the United Kingdom.

Supplied Ah Tong was found with 15 pink pills with the Playboy logo on them – similar to the one pictured. (File photo)

Police later found photos and videos on Ah Tong’s phone taken the following day of an AC compressor, along with a white crystalline substance in a bowl.

There was also a video of methamphetamine being weighed on scales. The weight showed 506g.

The same day, May 13, Ah Tong discussed “a kilo” arriving the following week from London and said he had a “massive amount of customers”. He claimed he’d sold everything.

He provided his address to re-direct any incoming packages.

On June 15, Customs intercepted another package, this time addressed to a “James Lachlan” at Ah Tong’s Waltham home. The package, sent from London, was declared as a “compressor” and contained 514g of methamphetamine.

In total, Ah Tong imported 2.092kg of the class A drug into New Zealand.

Stuff understands methamphetamine is currently sold for $350 per gram on average nationally, meaning the estimated street value of all of Ah Tong’s imports was up to $700,000.

On June 14, search warrants were executed at Ah Tong and his partner’s homes. At his partner’s house, officers found just over 79g of MDMA.

A green plastic container found in the kitchen contained 15 pink pills with the “Playboy” logo embossed on them. The pills contained “dimethylpentylone” – a substituted derivative of MDMA which causes stimulant effects, and is a class C drug.

Digital scales, small plastic bags and $5410 in cash were also found in Ah Tong’s bedroom.

He declined to comment when questioned by police.

Ah Tong, who had a large crowd of supporters in court, will be sentenced in September.