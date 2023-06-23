Shoved, hit, scratched and kicked - the 20 minute ordeal which led to appeal

A police officer was involved in a 20-minute scuffle with a wanted man outside an Otago pub.

A wanted man kicked, scratched and spat at an arresting police officer, and later lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Stuart Frederick Bowler was convicted in the Oamaru District Court on August 5, on charges of assaulting an officer.

He was later sentenced to five months’ jail.

Bowler later filed an appeal to the High Court at Timaru, where he appealed that conviction and the sentence he had served.

Bowler, who spoke to the appeal in his oral submissions, also supplied a copy of the complaint he had made to the Independent Police Conduct Authority in July 2020.

The offending took place on October 28, 2021 when Senior Constable Peter Scott saw Bowler driving in Kurow.

He activated the lights and sirens of the police car and followed Bowler to a car park behind the Kurow Hotel.

Scott told Bowler he had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear in court, and he was under arrest.

But that led to a prolonged scuffle – reportedly between 15-20 minutes – between the pair with Bowler resisting the arrest.

During that scuffle, Bowler shoved the officer in the chest, hit him, scratched his face, kicked him, and spat on him.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of Kurow by the Waitaki River.

Scott twice sprayed Bowler with pepper spray, and tackled him to the ground. He was able to shove Bowler onto a bench outside the hotel, and two locals were able to help him apply handcuffs to the wanted man.

At Bowler’s sentencing, the judge noted that he accepted that any kicking, hitting or spitting would have been an assault. The judge was also satisfied that Scott had been a sworn constable for some 22 years at the time of the incident, and that he had told Bowler he had a warrant and that he was under arrest.

Other witnesses also confirmed details of the arrest, including one who heard Scott say that Bowler was under arrest. Another witness saw Bowler strike the senior constable to the face and then kick him.

The sentencing judge rejected a claim by Bowler that the spitting was to remove the pepper spray from his mouth.

The High Court decision, which was delivered last month, noted the court must allow an appeal against a decision, if it was satisfied that the judge erred in their assessment of the evidence to such an extent that a miscarriage of justice had occurred.

In his oral submission, Bowler argued that his appeal was based on the fact that the sentencing judge had accepted the evidence of the senior constable; and he should not have. Bowler did not comment on the evidence of other witnesses.

But he did claim that it was a requirement for New Zealand police officers to wear a body camera, and that he also had reason to believe Scott was not a serving police officer, pointing out the lack of a reference to a badge number or a badge.

Bowler subsequently acknowledged that the senior constable was a police officer, the decision noted.

‘’The officer had the accoutrements of the position, including the police car and the fact that he was in a police uniform,’’ the decision said.

None of these matters presented by Bowler pointed to any error by the judge.

The High Court decision noted that the sentencing judge had accepted the evidence of the complainant, which was corroborated by the two independent witnesses.

Bowler’s incorrect understanding of the senior constable’s authority to arrest him was no answer to the fact that Scott was in fact a police officer acting in the execution of his duty, and that he was trying to obstruct him making that arrest.

The senior constable was acting pursuant to a warrant and was not acting outside his authority.

The High Court found that the judge made no error in his assessment of the evidence, and was satisfied no miscarriage of justice occurred.

The appeal against both conviction and sentence was dismissed.