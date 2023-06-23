Linwood Park killing: Man denies murder after alleged single punch attack

A 31-year-old murder accused has denied a murder charge after he allegedly punched a man at Linwood Park who later died.

A man who allegedly killed a tourist by delivering a single punch to his head at a Christchurch park has denied a charge of murder.

Mewa Singh, 60, who travelled from India to New Zealand to visit his son and grandson, died after the attack at Linwood Park on April 7. He was initially in a critical condition but died two later in hospital.

The 31-year-old Spreydon man who allegedly punched Singh pleaded not guilty to his murder when he appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday.

Justice Rachel Dunningham remanded him on bail to appear for a case review in August. The man, who has interim name suppression, was granted bail at a hearing on Wednesday.

He was initially being held in Hillmorton Hospital where his psychiatric state was being assessed, but was later transferred to Christchurch Men’s Prison.

A trial has been scheduled for November 18, 2024, and set down for two weeks.

Jitender Sahi, of the South Island New Zealand Sikh Society, previously said ACC would help Singh’s family get his body home to “complete his last rites in India” – a series of religious and compassionate events.

The accused was initially charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but the charge was upgraded to murder after the victim died.