Jewellery store thief jailed for role in lucrative teenage burglary ring

Bayley James Christensen, 20, formed a teenage burglary ring with associates who smashed and grabbed thousands of dollars worth of jewellery from stores in Christchurch and Auckland.

A brazen thief threatened jewellery store staff with a hammer in broad daylight before making off with diamond rings, gold chains and bracelets.

Bayley James Christensen was one of three teens involved in stealing two vehicles before robbing Petersens Jewellers in Merivale, Christchurch, in October last year.

The now 20-year-old previously admitted his role in two Auckland store heists midway through last year –smash and grabs netting hundreds of thousands of dollars of products – which he then tried to sell online. He took photos of himself with large wads of cash and bragged to associates.

Christensen was sentenced to five years’ jail when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Friday. The sentence included receiving and burglary charges for his Auckland offending, as well as charges of aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle for his Christchurch spree.

READ MORE:

* Alleged jewellery store robber arrested, in court following $630K raid at Bayfair

* Man admits nicking jewellery from store, dangerous driving and more

* Diamond theft in Auckland foiled by baseball bat-wielding shop owner



In sentencing him, Judge Stephen Driscoll said it was clear Christensen and his associates believed they were bulletproof and never thought they’d face consequences.

“You have now been caught, you are standing in the dock, and now there will be consequences for you,” the judge told him.

People had the right to go to work and shop while feeling safe, he said. He noted Christensen, who had no serious prior convictions, had made a “complete mess” of his life.

“I would urge you to use your time wisely while in prison... You’ve made a huge mistake, don’t continue to make the same mistake and waste your life in prison.”

One of the jewellery store owners described feeling helpless as Christensen and his associates entered her store with hammers and began smashing cabinets.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christensen smirked in the dock throughout his sentencing.

“It took you two minutes to steal what took us over thirty years to build up”, she said in her victim impact statement.

“You need to understand this was like a home invasion for us”.

In another statement, a customer said she froze in fear of being killed as the armed assailants entered the shop. She’d never been so terrified in her life, the court heard.

According to the summary of facts for his Christchurch offending, Christensen and another unknown person stole a Toyota Aqua car from the Crown Plaza Hotel at 6.30pm on October 2.

Another Toyota Aqua was stolen from a house in Linwood later that night, which the group was later seen driving.

They travelled in the two stolen vehicles before parking them in the Rydges Hotel car park and jumping a fence onto Gloucester St in the central city.

About 3.35am, the trio returned to the car park and took one of the vehicles. They returned about eight hours later to take the second vehicle.

At 11.48am, the trio parked up near Petersens Jewellers store and entered the building wearing face coverings and carrying reusable shopping bags and hammers.

The teens threatened the female staff member and smashed jewellery cabinets while yelling at her to stay back.

Christensen tried to kick the woman, threatening her with the hammer when she got closer.

After loading the bags with 21 diamond rings, 15 gold bangles and bracelets, 16 gold chains, 10 pairs of diamond earrings and 15 pairs of gold earrings, the trio got back into the stolen vehicle and fled.

They later abandoned the car 450m away and left it running.

The summary of facts for Christensen’s Auckland offending revealed that after he was arrested for an unrelated matter, police seized his phone and discovered he’d been in possession of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery taken from stores in Manurewa and Newmarket in July and August last year.

The total value of the jewellery taken from the Southmall Jewellers and Michael Hill stores was more than $700,000. Police were unable to identify the offenders who wore face coverings and hoods.

The Southmall smash-and-grab also happened during the day in front of employees.