'It was a real danger to the public' - the moment police spiked and rammed stolen car

Police spike a stolen car and ram it off the side of the road after a long chase on Friday morning.

Dramatic footage shows the moment police spike a stolen vehicle, shunting it off the road after the driver led a chase down the South Island.

Multiple police units armed with spikes had been trying to stop the male driver of the Volkswagon Beetle on State Highway One, as other motorists reported him driving at speeds up to 140kmh and overtaking on double yellow lines.

It was just north of the coastal Otago town of Waitati, 20km north of Dunedin, where the man turned-off at Double Hill Rd at speed, pursued by a police.

Other officers waited at the intersection with State Highway One, with the man driving back down the one-way road and into the awaiting spikes, on Friday, about 10.25am.

The vehicles tyres were blown out, and as he tried to continue his journey south, two police vehicles rammed him off the road and into a ditch near railway tracks.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff

Police armed with tasers, guns and a police dog demanded the man come out of the vehicle, and took him into custody.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge, of Oamaru, who helped spike the vehicle told Stuff, at the scene, it had been a ‘’fast developing situation’’.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff

The man had initially fled from police in the Timaru area, about 170km further north, after the vehicle had been spiked and the crashed.

The driver stole another vehicle, with police receiving multiple reports of his poor driving.

The driver crashed the vehicle again, near the south side of the Waitaki Bridge, Woodbridge said.

Members of the public went to help the man at the crash site, but he took the Volkswagon Beetle from one of those Good Samaritans.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/Stuff

Police were able to locate the vehicle and ‘’employed all the tactics we could,’’ including unmarked vehicles following a distance as they prepared to spike the vehicle.

He confirmed the vehicle was spiked three times as it entered Double Hill Rd.

Concern over the member of the public caused police to close State Highway One, until after the man was taken into custody.

‘’It was a real danger to the public.’’

It appeared the man was uninjured, and numerous charges were likely.