Youths in police custody after night on Canterbury justice facility roof

Oranga Tamariki’s chief executive says police and FENZ are helping resolve the incident.

Five youth offenders who escaped on to the roof of a Canterbury youth justice facility for nearly 24 hours are now in police custody.

One of the teens at Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Rolleston, southwest of Christchurch, came down late on Saturday, while the remaining four spent the night sheltered in a roof cavity and were assisted down by police using a ladder about 10.45am on Sunday.

“I can confirm that the incident at Te Puna Wai o Tuhinapo Youth Justice Facility has concluded with all young people involved now in Police custody,” Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Mike Bush said in a statement about 11.30am.

“This was a serious situation that was managed with extreme caution. We acknowledge the significant support from police.

“There was no risk to public safety. I will be thoroughly reviewing what has led to this occurring.”

Police were called to the facility shortly after 11am on Saturday after reports of a group of youths acting disorderly.

Bush said a staff member suffered “a fractured wrist” in the incident and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Between March 1, 2022, and February 28, 2023, Canterbury police received 32 emergency calls to the youth justice facility on Runners Rd in Rolleston. The incidents included wilful damage, threatening behaviour and assault.

In the year to March 31, there were also 139 injury reports from 81 staff members at Te Puna Wai. The injuries included accidents, sports and recreation, as well as assaults and restrain-related incidents.

In February, five young people spent several hours on the roof of the facility after breaking out of their unit.

Alden Williams/The Press Five youths climbed onto the roof of Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo after an incident about 11am on Saturday.

The facility has capacity for 40 rangatahi. It is one of four Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences in New Zealand, and the only one in the South Island.

The recent investigation into several members of staff accused of sexual misconduct has raised fresh concerns the agency is failing in its most basic responsibility to keep children safe.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers, who has described the facilities as prison-like, said the agency acted swiftly when her office raised the alarm after an unannounced monitoring visit, but her long-standing concerns with the system have not been addressed.

“I have been clear that the current residential care system is not therapeutic, or rehabilitative,” Eivers said.

“At the core of the new investigation is the fact that residences are not even safe. I believe the residences need to be shut down and replaced with a system that’s fit for purpose.”