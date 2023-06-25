Youths remain on roof of Oranga Tamaraki facility after 20 hours

Oranga Tamariki’s chief executive says police and FENZ are helping resolve the incident.

After more than 20 hours, authorities are continuing to negotiate with four of the five youth offenders who escaped on to the roof of the Christchurch Youth Justice Facility, Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo.

Four young people spent the night sheltered in a roof cavity. One came down earlier on Saturday.

Police were called to the facility shortly after 11am on Saturday after reports of a group of youths acting disorderly.

Oranga Tamariki Deputy Chief Executive Mike Bush said a staff member was injured with “a fractured wrist” in the incident and was taken to Christchurch hospital with minor injuries on Saturday.

“Oranga Tamariki staff, with assistance from police, are continuing to manage the incident at Te Puna Wai Tuhinapo youth justice facility near Christchurch,” he said in a statement just before 10pm.

“One young person has come down from the roof in the facility and four remain.”

As of 8.30am on Sunday this situation remains.

Between March 1, 2022 and February 28, 2023, Canterbury police received 32 emergency calls to the Youth Justice Facility on Runners Rd in Rolleston.

In February, five young people spent several hours on the roof of a Canterbury youth justice facility after breaking out of their unit.

The youth facility has capacity for 40 rangatahi. It is one of four Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences in New Zealand, and the only one in the South Island.

The recent investigation into two members of staff accused of sexual misconduct has raised fresh concerns the agency is failing in its most basic responsibility to keep children safe.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Frances Eivers, who has described the facilities as prison-like, said the agency acted swiftly when her office raised the alarm after an unannounced monitoring visit, but her long-standing concerns with the system have not been addressed.

“I have been clear that the current residential care system is not therapeutic, or rehabilitative,” Eivers said.

“At the core of the new investigation is the fact that residences are not even safe. I believe the residences need to be shut down and replaced with a system that’s fit for purpose.”