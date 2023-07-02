'Held to ransom': Immigration boss targets growing migrant scam, hundreds affected

A rapidly-growing immigration scam targets overseas workers who pay big bucks to come to New Zealand, only to find themselves out of a job once they’ve arrived. Steve Kilgallon investigates.

“Sometimes,” says Liu*, “we think it would be better to jump into the sea.”

He’s been left penniless and starving by a new immigration scam that could be affecting hundreds of new migrants – with a senior official from Immigration NZ (INZ) admitting the problem is “number one on my list”.

Paying huge sums for accredited work visas, migrant workers are arriving in New Zealand expecting to be paid well above minimum wage, only to find there’s no job for them – leaving them destitute, with huge debts at home, and in Liu’s case, near-suicidal.

INZ admits “bad actors” offshore illegally selling jobs are almost untouchable, but they are already investigating 37 employers using the accredited scheme to bring in offshore labour, who could face criminal charges if found complicit.

Stuff first exposed the scam in May, but migrant worker advocates say it has rapidly grown, and migrant exploitation is at its worst ever.

Employment advocate May Moncur has 45 Chinese migrants in a WhatsApp group who’ve all been affected by the same scheme, taking out substantial loans to ‘buy’ visas.

One of them says: “Many of us here have been deceived.”

David White/Stuff Bao Guo was fortunate: he escaped the scam thanks to new boss Aaron Davidson (left).

‘We are all victims of oppression and exploitation’

They come from India, Nepal, South America, and in particular, China. They work in hospitality, beauty therapy, farming and construction, but, says INZ general manager, Richard Owen, “they all follow the same MO”: they have been duped into paying anything from $14,000 to $30,000 (incurring substantial loans) by an unregulated, unlicensed offshore agent for a work visa that should cost no more than $2,000.

The agent has found them employment, often without an interview, and some accommodation, and they’ve arrived in New Zealand only to find there’s no job, or the pay isn’t as good as promised, or they are dismissed within weeks, often thanks to a 90-day trial clause inserted in their contract (written in English).

They feel trapped because they cannot return home without raising the funds to pay back their loans – and a new job can be difficult to secure.

“We appreciate,” says Owen, “that these people have borrowed significant amounts of money and are somewhat being held to ransom by the people who lent them the money in the first place.”

He says similar scams existed before Covid closed our borders, “but it is at a larger scale and it is coming from multiple countries, so we are taking it extremely seriously… We want to address it with a very firm hand”.

Migrant Workers Association president Anu Kaloti has seen successive waves of migrant exploitation under different visa regimes and reckons the situation is the worst it has ever been. She knows of a group of 40 workers from a variety of South American countries who’ve all laid complaints with the Labour Inspectorate.

It’s hard, of course, to assess how big the problem is, but one exploited Chinese tradesman is certain it’s widespread. “I think there are 200 or even 1,000 in similar situations,” says Jiang*. “Many Chinese people have been wronged, but they cannot appeal to the courts because they have no money, can’t speak English and assume the courts here are the same as in China.”

Jiang paid his agent NZ$20,000 for a visa and was hired as an assistant plumber (despite his work history as a site manager and electrician) and within two months had been dismissed, his employer citing the economic downturn. He says his agent was angry, demanding the employer change that to say he was incompetent, and refused to refund his payment. He says the Chinese embassy was unable to help.

He’s talked to Moncur, who filed eight such cases with the Employment Relations Authority in the month of April – including the case of Bao Guo, who was penniless and starving but was given a job by Stuff reader Aaron Davidson after reporting on his case.

Moncur then left for a long-scheduled holiday to China. While she was away, another roughly 50 workers approached her, and she formed a WhatsApp group for them to share their stories.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Advocate May Moncur says she’s taking calls from 8am until midnight.

Bao Guo posted on the group to push others to speak out, saying: “We are all victims of oppression and exploitation”.

Moncur’s become increasingly stressed and frustrated by the situation. “I am answering their calls at midnight, and then from 8am, constantly working 16 hours a day, and it is wearing me down – I am getting really frustrated,” she said. “I realised this problem is huge. This is no longer an employment issue. This is a social issue.”

Moncur visited police on Thursday to report an apparent death threat she had received which she believed came from someone connected to offshore agents.

Moncur said all had arrived since last December and the longest any had worked for their new employers was two months. All had signed near-identical boilerplate contracts including 90-day trial clauses, allowing them to be dismissed at will and without compensation and making it hard for her to take employment cases.

Moncur said the majority were too afraid to lodge complaints. Some had come under pressure from their offshore agents to withdraw complaints. Others misunderstood immigration law and assumed that even though they had been dismissed, their visas remained valid.

One said he’d never met his apparent employer; one had been dismissed on the spot when they arrived. One said: “I have been foraging for wild vegetables to survive.”

Another wrote: “All the beautiful expectations have turned into such pitiful circumstances after coming here. Even having a decent meal has become a problem, it’s tough.”

‘It’s so easy’

Each time the visa system changes, the exploiters come up with a new tack.

The Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme was introduced a year ago, replacing six other visa options, with the aim of simplifying the bureaucracy of bringing an overseas worker into New Zealand.

Those familiar with the system say it is based on employer self-declarations. Owen concedes it is a “higher-trust model”.

Kaloti is also a licensed immigration advisor and has helped one genuine employer secure accreditation. “It is so easy to get accredited… You’re not asked for much evidence,” she says.

JOHN GERRITSEN/RNZ Migrant Workers Association president Anu Kaloti.

Owen says INZ has now instigated a review of 15% of all accredited employers, asking them for financial records and timesheets. He said the review captured all franchise employers, 30% of high-volume employers and a cross-section of the remainder: with 25,000 accredited employers, that meant auditing 3,700 businesses. Owen says 32 staff are assigned to the checks, with 431 completed, and 1,272 underway.

Kaloti says: “So employers have been exploiting for a whole year – so even if they now punish them, they have made money, and they can write it off as the cost of doing business.”

While Owen says the scam crosses borders and sectors, the Sunday Star-Times has been told that Chinese construction workers – a sector where migrant exploitation has been rife for several years – are particularly affected.

There has been a huge growth in the number of Chinese nationals arriving in New Zealand, particularly in the AEWV scheme, from 302 AEWV arrivals in September 2022, rising to a peak of 1,559 in March this year and an overall peak of arrivals of 5,006 in April.

Of the 7,360 Chinese to arrive on the AEWV between September and early May, 5,067 of them worked in the construction sector.

Among those arrivals were three workers for Remuera construction company D&T Action Ltd, who’ve all filed Employment Relations Authority cases alleging they were unfairly dismissed within weeks of arrival.

The company has applied for 22 AEVW visas in the past 12 months, and had 19 approved, but the workers claim migrants are routinely dismissed shortly after arrival.

Feng said he paid an agent 85,000 yuan (NZ$19,300) for a visa, a carpentry certificate and a job, and says the agent told him he would learn on the job. He says he arrived on March 12, wasn’t given any work until April 12, and even then it was irregular, so he had worked a total of 12 days when he was dismissed without notice on May 3.

“The employer didn’t raise any issues with our performance, he said we were working well but he did not have enough work for us,” he said.

But the day before he was dismissed, he said another group of workers had freshly arrived from China, and he had heard another group of six would arrive at the end of June.

He said he was eating bread and occasionally instant noodles to survive and on loans from family overseas to pay his rent for a house organised by his agent. “I have been plunged into depression,” he said. “I don’t know how long I can sustain this situation, but what choice do I have? If I go back to China now, I have a debt of over 200,000 yuan (NZ$45,000) and I have no way to repay it. We have creditors coming to our home.

“The dreams we had before coming to New Zealand are all now destroyed. We can’t eat, we can’t sleep, we are in tears whenever we think about it, we don’t know how we can continue to survive. We have suicidal thoughts constantly. Sometimes we think it would be better to jump into the sea.”

Gu had arrived earlier, on February 11 – having paid 80,000 yuan (NZ$18,000) for his visa – and says he was not interviewed by either the agent or the employer before arriving.

He says he only discovered on arrival that he had been pitched as a carpenter with 10 years of experience. “We just wanted to come here to make an honest living through hard work, we didn’t know what was going on, we simply did what they asked us to do, and we were not provided with a full explanation. We were told not to ask questions.”

He says he paid his agent another 20,000 yuan (NZ$4,500) for visas for his wife and child, but has heard nothing and when challenged, his agent told relatives to try suing him.

Both men say they used the same agent in the city of Changchun, capital of Jilin province in north-east China. After he was dismissed he says he approached his agent, who blocked his messages on the Chinese messaging app WeChat.

David White/Stuff D&T Action Ltd director Dennis Lam did not respond to enquiries from the Sunday Star-Times.

Lam Yat Keung, also known as Dennis Lam, the 50% owner of D&T Action Ltd, did not respond to calls and messages from the Sunday Star-Times.

Instead, Alfred Chong, a lawyer who said he was acting for D&T Action Ltd, sent a statement saying that it was inappropriate to comment because the case was before the ERA. “However, what we can comment on is the company has been fully complying with the employment laws in New Zealand,” wrote Chong. “The allegations raised are disputed and incorrect, and the company will defend the claims accordingly.”

Chong said the allegations were “incorrect and speculative. It will significantly and unfairly prejudice the company if such information is falsely and negligently published”.

The crackdown

supplied Immigration New Zealand's general manager Richard Owen says the issue is being taken “very seriously”.

Owen says Immigration is investigating 37 companies and already interviewing witnesses. While prosecutions could take time, the agency will consider suspending or removing employers’ accreditation in the interim. He says employers complicit in any scam could face criminal charges attracting maximum penalties of seven years imprisonment and $100,000 in fines.

“We take it extremely seriously,” he says. “We are very, very keen to get on to this, and have a strong response.”

Owen concedes there is no way of punishing “bad actor” agents offshore, but says Immigration wants to run better education programmes with potential migrants, will also contact consulates to offer advice and wants to talk to the sector. He will also look at translating the complaints website into other languages.

One on-shore agent is under investigation for charging a premium for a work visa after a Stuff investigation. Licensed advisor Tzu-Tong (Jane) Ma admitted charging a young Chinese carpenter Jun* 85,000 yuan (NZ$20,000) for a work visa. Jun worked for a company co-owned by Ma’s husband, Hao Zhang, for two months before being dismissed.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s national manager of occupational regulation, Duncan O’Connor, said the Immigration Advisers Authority was investigating a complaint against Ma and was “reviewing and analysing information” before deciding whether to refer the case to the Immigration Advisers Complaint and Disciplinary Tribunal.

While Owen says 200 six-month Migrant Exploitation Protection Visas (MEPV), introduced last year to help whistleblowing migrants, have been issued so far, those in the sector say more change is needed.

Migrant plumber Jiang thinks that visa should be extended to three years, tougher conditions imposed on accredited employers and a ban on 90-day trial clauses.

Moncur says Immigration NZ wouldn’t need a law change to force the removal of those clauses, because they could adjust immigration settings to demand employers didn’t use them.

A statement from the newly-appointed Immigration Minister Andrew Little did not directly answer a question about abolishing 90-day clauses, instead saying “any trial clauses … need to meet the relevant employment legislation” and that employers who make misleading statements to migrant workers could be charged under the Fair Trading Act. Little said he’d been advised it was felt the six months on the MEPV was “sufficient time for a migrant worker to find a new employer or to tidy up their affairs and depart New Zealand”.

Meanwhile, migrants like Gu hope that they will get some justice here. He says he is taking his ERA case against D&T Action Ltd because he trusts the New Zealand legal system to “do the right thing”, and is speaking out to “prevent more migrants being cheated, misled and victimised”.

*Name changed to protect identity.

