Man accused of 'setting up deals' for 15-year-old girl to have paid sex

Mathew Walter Stephens is accused of setting up deals for a 15-year-old girl to have sex with paying clients.

A Christchurch man allegedly set up deals for a 15-year-old girl to have sex with paying clients at motels, taking a cut from the money she earned.

He did so by telling the girl he would protect her and make her feel safe while she earned $1000 or more per “job”.

This is the Crown’s case against Mathew Walter Stephens, who faces two charges of assisting a person under 18 in providing commercial sexual services and two more of receiving earnings from those services.

He appeared for the first day of his jury trial at the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

His defence says while they don’t doubt the “terrible” allegations did happen to the girl, Stephens was not the person who set up the deals and was never involved in organising prostitution of any kind.

In 2018, police launched an investigation into the exploitation of young females working as prostitutes. Detectives identified the complainant. She, now aged 20, declined to give a statement as she was a “broken” person at that time, she told the court.

After turning 18 and recovering from drug addiction (to cannabis and methamphetamine), she decided to speak with police in June 2020.

Her evidential interview was played to the jury on Monday before she gave evidence in person.

During the interview, she told police she met Stephens when she was aged 15 in October 2016. Mentally fragile and addicted to drugs at the time, she’d been doing sex work already and met him through a friend, she said.

Stephens introduced himself, and explained that he “set up deals” for girls wanting to make money from sex. He told her he’d protect her and make her feel safe, she told the detective.

The next time they met was for the first job. He drove her to a motel with a staircase, told her the room and instructed that she would get “a grand, and $100 goes to me”.

She had sex with the unknown man, was paid $1000, $100 of which she gave to Stephens when she got in his car afterwards, she said.

The complainant said on multiple occasions – perhaps 3 or 4 – Stephens delivered her to locations where she had sex or performed sexual acts with paying “clients” she’d never met.

The woman told police that Stephens instructed her to lie about her age and tell clients she was 18.

“I felt obligated to communicate in a certain way and perform in a certain way that he laid out...

“He was manipulating me into thinking he was helping, and I couldn’t see through it”.

She described herself at the time as having nothing to lose, being suicidal, and “a walking body.”

“I weighed about 35kgs... I didn’t want or need to look after my body, or myself. I didn’t really care about life, didn’t want to take that time to help myself, and was too young to understand what was going on.”

The woman accepted she was already doing sex work before she met Stephens.

She and Stephens never had sex together, but she believed he was grooming her, and would at times kiss and touch her in ways that made her uncomfortable. She felt she had to submit to him, she said.

In his brief opening, Stephens’ lawyer Joshua Grainger said his client was not the person who set up the jobs that were alleged, and did not receive any money for them.

Stephens accepted he knew the girl and associated with her, thinking she was older than she was, but was never involved in the organising of prostitution of any kind, Grainger said.

“We’re not doubting these terrible things happened to her, what we are saying is she got it wrong when she accused Mr Stephens of this.”

He reminded the jury to keep an open mind until they heard all the evidence in the three-day trial.

In cross-examination, the complainant accepted she knew other men who organised similar “jobs” for women at the time, and that she was in contact with them.

She refused Grainger’s notion that her drug consumption at the time may be impacting her memory of who organised clients for her.

Grainger said his client didn’t know she engaged in sex work. The woman disagreed. She accepted she lied about her age at first and said she told him she was 16 when they first met.

The trial in front of Judge Gerard Lynch and jury of five men and seven women is set down for three days.