Person seriously injured after highly toxic gas leak

Emergency services were called to Dukes Road, Mosgiel, on Monday.

A person received serious injuries in a gas leak at a Mosgiel workplace.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Southern Boats, Dukes Road, Mosgiel, on Monday, just after midday, with the industrial site later evacuated.

A St John spokesperson confirmed one patient was in a serious condition, while two otherswere assessed at the site, but not taken to hospital.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the gas was hydrogen sulphide, with firefighters working to ‘’isolate it’’.

The gas is extremely flammable and highly toxic.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.