Serious injuries after highly toxic gas leak

A St John ambulance is at the scene of a suspected gas leak.

A patient has received serious injuries in a gas leak at a Mosgiel workplace.

Emergency services have been called to the incident at Dukes Road, Mosgiel, on Monday, just after midday, with the industrial site evacuated.

A St John spokesperson confirmed one patient is in a serious condition, while two others were being assessed. Another ambulance, rapid response unit and an operations manager were currently on site.

A Fire Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed the gas was hydrogen sulphide, with firefighters working to ‘’isolate it’’.

The gas was extremely flammable and highly toxic.