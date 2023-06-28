Police monitor gangs ahead of tangi in Christchurch

Police are closely monitoring a gang-linked funeral in Christchurch.

The tangi, which is expected to take place in the city on Wednesday afternoon, is likely to attract members from various bikie gangs, such as the Rebels, Comancheros and Mongols, Stuff understands.

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the funeral and “will respond to any incidents that may arise”.

The Comancheros, until recently, were scarcely seen in Christchurch.

However, about a fortnight ago, the gang patched over most of the South Island chapter of the Rebels MC, which had a headquarters in Thackers Quay, Woolston.

It appears the Comancheros, which have largely been based in Auckland, the Bay of Plenty and Waikato, have now set up a Christchurch chapter.

The Rebels logo has been removed from the Thackers Quay pad, and the Comancheros insignia is now emblazoned across the front of the jet-black building, which is surrounded by a high corrugated fence topped with barbed wire.

As yet, the move does not appear to have resulted in any overt tension between the Rebels and the Comancheros. The groups have previously had close ties through senior members. It’s not clear what led to the changing of allegiances.

The Comancheros and Mongols both established themselves in New Zealand after 2014 changes to Australian immigration law, which have seen thousands of people deported here.

The deportees are known as 501s, named after the section of the Australian Migration Act that allowed for the cancellation of many of their visas.

Most have criminal convictions. Police have said some of the deportees were powerful and influential figures in the Australian underworld, who’ve brought with them professionalism, a new flashy image and significant international connections.

The Mongols’ South Island headquarters is on SH1, Burnham, on the outskirts of Christchurch.

In May this year, the Timaru District Council purchased the long-time Devils Henchmen headquarters amid tensions after the Rebels took the property, at 90 Meadows Rd.

Within minutes of the council announcement diggers arrived and pulled down fencing and out buildings on the property while a small crowd gathered to watch.

Mayor Nigel Bowen, who told the Head Hunters they were not welcome in 2021, said the council had to move fast before the Rebels “had the chance to entrench themselves in the town”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The former Devils Henchmen pad in Timaru, which was then occupied by the Rebels, was bought by the Timaru District Council in May and ripped down on the same day.

Three weeks later the council confirmed it also purchased three more gang-linked properties on Meadows Rd which were bought for “capital value”.