Person killed in crash near Queenstown

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash near Queenstown on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

A person has died in a single vehicle crash in Lower Shotover, 20 minutes north of Queenstown.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the crash near the Stalker Rd roundabout on State Highway 6 at 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police later confirmed one person had died.

The road remained closed while the serious crash unit examined the scene. Diversions had been put in place.

Police said traffic travelling from Lake Hayes to Queenstown was not seriously affected, but traffic travelling from Queenstown to Lake Hayes was being diverted through Arthurs Point.

“We continue to encourage motorists to avoid the area, if possible,” they said in a statement.