Fake Uber driver demanded cash and to see victim's breasts

Several incidents involving an Uber driver have been reported in Dunedin

A woman is warning others about a fake Uber driver, who demanded cash and to see her breasts during a late night encounter.

The case is one of several similar incidents involving what appears to be the same offender, who operates in Dunedin in the early hours.

One of his victims, who Stuff has agreed not to identify, was drinking at an Octagon bar on a Saturday night, about a month ago.

She booked an Uber with her phone, and went outside to wait.

That is when a late-model white car pulled-up and the driver asked her: ‘‘Are you waiting for an Uber?”

“I just jumped in,” she said.

She sat in the rear seat. The man activated the locks to the car doors, before driving-off.

But she soon became concerned when the supposed Uber driver asked her, “okay, where are we going?”.

“That’s when I clicked...I said, ‘you should know my address’.”

She told him she lived ‘just up the hill’, as she checked to see if his vehicle displayed any of the normal stickers or identification details inside the car.

“I looked for the stuff I would normally see...but it wasn’t there.”

The woman said she was intoxicated, but knew she “wasn’t in the right situation”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff One of the victims had been drinking at an Octagon bar, before calling an Uber.

She gave him directions to an area near her house which she could access safely.

But when the man pulled over he demanded: “You have to pay me.”

“But you’re an Uber, I’ve already paid,” she said.

He disagreed, telling her that the ride was not through Uber. That’s when the late night ride took a darker turn.

He told her he wanted to see her breasts. She told him to “bugger off mate”.

She said he insisted he had to be paid, and said she could show him her breasts instead.

The woman told the driver to unlock the vehicle, but he refused, repeating his demands about payment and wanting to touch her breasts.

He tried to reach at her, but she reached into her handbag and pulled out some lipstick.

“If you touch me I’m wiping lipstick all over your seat,” she told him, hoping the threat of damaging his vehicle would make him back off.

It worked.

When he unlocked the door she seized her chance and got out.

The woman told him he had no meter and was not a proper taxi service, but he got out of the vehicle, demanding payment again.

‘‘No. F*** off,’’ she told him.

Because of where she told him to park, the driver was faced with a choice – either follow her or leave his car unattended on a blind corner.

As he returned to his car to park somewhere else, the woman ran and hid nearby.

She was relieved when the driver left and she was able to return home safely.

The following week she warned security and bar staff about the man, who she described as a Middle Eastern man in his forties, and later spotted the same vehicle circling around the Octagon.

She told Stuff she was aware of another victim, but who did not take it further.

But the woman, who was yet to report the matter to police, said she wanted a safety message out there for other women about “a sex pest...a creep” operating in the city.

Detective Sergeant Hamish Barrons said: “From time to time we receive concerning reports...and we obviously prioritise these types of investigations due to the high risk they present to our community’’.

Members of the public were urged to report these crimes as soon as possible, to minimise the chance of any potential reoffending.

In December 2021 Dunedin police worked with Waka Kotahi to target unregulated taxi services operating through Facebook sites, that included uncovering drivers with concerning criminal histories and those without the proper P endorsements.

Police urged the public to only use reputable taxi service providers. Those drivers had been vetted by Waka Kotahi and carry the required P endorsement. Those vehicles also met the minimum safety standards.

Travelling in groups, and using a reputable taxi service were recommended for passengers.

The lure of a cheaper taxi ride from a stranger just isn’t worth taking the risk, he said.

An Uber spokesperson said: “At Uber, we encourage all riders to familiarise themselves with the steps to take before entering a vehicle’’.

‘’We provide driver photos and number plates in the app so riders can confirm it’s the right person picking them up before getting in.

‘’If the driver doesn’t match the photo or number plate, we encourage riders to report it to Uber right away so we can take action.’’

