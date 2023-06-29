How KFC helped end 24-hour standoff with unruly youth offenders on a roof

Oranga Tamariki’s chief executive says police and FENZ are helping resolve the incident.

Fried chicken helped end a dangerous day-long standoff with a group of unruly teenagers who had climbed onto the roof of a youth justice facility and caused significant damage.

Police were called to reports of disorder at Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Burnham, on the outskirts of Christchurch, shortly after 11am on Saturday.

Stuff understands a group of five teenagers took a set of keys from a guard in a unit at the facility, escaped to the roof and refused to come down. The guard’s wrist was broken during the incident.

It was nearly 24 hours before the teenagers had all climbed down and were in police custody. During that time, they smashed their way into the roof cavity and hurled projectiles at people on the ground below.

Stuff understands KFC was used to help negotiate an end to the situation. The teenagers were given the fast food after they surrendered.

In a statement on Wednesday, Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Mike Bush said the standoff at Te Puna Wai was a “serious and dangerous incident”.

“We were very concerned about [the teenagers] slipping and falling, and we had to take that into consideration when working to get them down.”

Alden Williams/The Press Te Puna Wai is one of four Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences, and the only one in the South Island.

Bush said Oranga Tamariki worked with police to “engage in reasonable negotiations” with the teenagers.

“These are vulnerable young people, and our first approach will always be to use the least harmful ways to convince them to come down safely on their own terms.

“Fast food was part of the negotiations and additional items were also used to attempt to bring the young people down throughout the day and overnight, such as clothing and hot drinks.”

One of the teenagers gave himself up during the night. The other four climbed down a police ladder about 10.40am on Sunday.

Bush said the cost of the damage to the facility was not yet known, but it was still safe to operate.

“Although breaking into the roof cavity is not ideal, the situation remained contained and at no point did any of the young people exit the grounds of the facility.”

It’s at least the third time youths have climbed onto the roof at Te Puna Wai this year.

Between March 1, 2022 and February 28 police received 32 emergency calls to the youth justice facility, information obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act shows. The incidents included wilful damage, threatening behaviour and assault.

In the year to March 31 there were also 139 reports of injury from 81 staff members at Te Puna Wai. The injuries included accidents and sports and recreation, as well as assaults and restraint-related incidents.

Te Puna Wai has a capacity for 40 rangatahi. It is one of four Oranga Tamariki youth justice residences, and the only one in the South Island.

Bush is undertaking an urgent “rapid review” of all the residences after two staff were accused of sexual misconduct involving five children in care.

The cases are not related and occurred at different facilities. The findings of his review will be shared publicly.

“I am committed to ensuring Oranga Tamariki residences are safe places for tamariki and rangatahi,” he said.