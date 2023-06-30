Woman pleads not guilty to accessory charge over case of body found in boot

A series of properties have been searched across Rangiora in relation to the homicide investigation.

A Christchurch woman has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Richard Leman, whose body was found dismembered in the back of a car in April.

The 41-year-old father of three was last seen alive in Rangiora on the evening of April 11.

Six days later he was found dead in the boot of his car, in the garage of a derelict property in the North Canterbury town.

The woman and her lawyer appeared before Justice Mander remotely from Nelson on Friday.

A number of Leman’s relatives were in the public gallery during the hearing.

The woman elected a trial by jury and was remanded to a bail address in Nelson.

It took police an unusually long time to confirm the body was that of Leman. It now appears that was because it had been dismembered, making identification difficult.

The Press Richard Leman’s body was found inside his white Nissan Tiida, in the garage at a derelict Kāinga Ora property.

Police continue to appeal for help to find his missing body parts, so they can be returned to his grieving family.

A 46-year-old man, who has name suppression, has pleaded not guilty to his murder. A trial date has been set for October next year for four weeks.

The murder accused, and the woman charged with accessory after the fact, will appear together at a case review hearing on August 25.

Police believe others were involved in the gruesome killing.