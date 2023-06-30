Mystery man legs it after car plunges into MP's office

CCTV from Stafford St, Dunedin captures a man allegedly interferes with a handbrake causing a car to hurtle into an MP’s office.

Footage has captured the alleged culprit who sent a car hurtling towards an MP’s office.

The bizarre incident unfolded on Dunedin’s Stafford St, when an unoccupied maroon sedan crashed into the large front window of a Princes St building, occupied by National list MP, Michael Woodhouse, early on Wednesday morning.

It appeared the car had been entered, and “rummaged through” before the thief left the handbrake off, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said after the incident.

Footage released to Stuff shows a man walking downhill on a rain-soaked Stafford St, before crossing the road to where the Honda Domani was parked.

READ MORE:

* MP's office smashed in unintentional ramraid

* Dunedin man pulled over by police found to be disqualified – and in stolen car

* 'Walkergate' left Todd Muller looking like an exasperated dad trying to corral naughty school children



It was understood that vehicle had no driver’s side window, allowing access to the man who at some point had released the handbrake.

Footage shows the man returning to the other side of Stafford St, before turning to look at something and then run in haste up the hilly street.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A security guard stands by a smashed window to MP Michael Woodhouse's Dunedin office.

The car has rolled backwards around 100m, crossing Princes St and into the office, smashing a window and displacing bricks.

A security guard was at the scene on Wednesday morning, with police earlier taking the vehicle for fingerprinting.

Woodhouse, who was phoned at 3am about the crash, told Stuff on the morning after the crash that he was pleased it appeared unintentional.

However, the incident was an inconvenience for the landlord, staff and those wanting to access the office, he said.

The incident comes several months after a runaway truck, which was parked in nearby Carroll St, rolled across Princes St and later struck and killed 20-year-old pedestrian Connor Harley Latty, of Dunedin.

Bond said police were continuing to investigate the incident, and anyone with information was urged to call 105 and quote file 230629/8570.