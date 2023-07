The incident at happened in a car park at the Godley Head walking track on Sunday afternoon.

A person has been arrested after making threats with a weapon in a car park near Christchurch.

The incident at happened at the Godley Head walking track, east of the city, on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called at 2.25pm and took the person into custody, a police spokesperson said.

No one was injured, they said.

Inquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.