Mystery woman behind cryptic note and USB comes forward

A mystery woman drops off an envelope containing a USB flash drive at Invercargill business Focus Technology Group.

A mysterious woman who delivers envelopes containing a cryptic note and a USB flash drive to people around the country wants to remain just that: a mystery.

The woman contacted Stuff over concerns her photo had been published, but declined to provide further details during a 6-minute interview.

Photos of the woman, who wears a mask, a large brimmed hat and large coat, prompted dozens of readers to recall their encounter with a person matching the same description from around the country.

On each of those occasions the woman takes an envelope from her trolley bag, and hands them to various businesses or individuals.

Those envelopes contain a note saying: ‘’Please protect your country and its people (important),’’ and a USB flash drive.

Many of those who contacted Stuff said they disposed of the USB due to the risk of a computer virus. Several people who viewed the contents described them as anti-Chinese government.

The woman told Stuff that people should view the contents: ‘’They need to read what is in there, very important.’’

FOCUS TECHNOLOGY GROUP/Supplied A USB flash drive and a cryptic note were contained in an envelope and handed to some businesses.

She said she was not from China, but declined to comment where she was from. She also declined to say why she dropped the envelopes..

“I am not going to answer any more questions.”

Little else was known about the woman, apart from police trespassing the 61-year-old from Invercargill Airport on 23 June, about 9am.

That call came after concerns she was handing-out envelopes.

FOCUS TECHNOLOGY GROUP/Supplied A USB flash drive was often thrown out for fear of computer viruses.

Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), the Government’s public cybersecurity agency, advised people to never plug in USB devices that come from an unknown source.

Senior threat analyst Sam Leggett said that unless you’re 100% sure of what’s on the drive and where it came from, don’t plug it in.

For more information, CERT has information on its website here.