Convicted child rapist questions will of wealthy aunt who cut his inheritance

Dorothy Ruesink, photographed aged 93 in early 2020, passed on the advice, ”Learn all you can and don't let anyone bully you”.

A convicted child rapist has questioned the will of his wealthy aunt who, near the end of her 96 years, cut his share of her estate from about $1.6 million to about $100,000.

Philip Michael James Hayward, who is now in his mid 60s, had been good to his aunt Dorothy Coleen​ Ruesink, a judge at the High Court in Wellington was told.

Ruesink’s late husband Henk had been one of the first pioneers of vineyards in Marlborough in the 1970s. Henk died in 2003.

A recent decision from the court said Henk’s widow left an estate worth an estimated $7m when she died in May 2022.

The Ruesinks had no children so Dorothy Ruesink’s will primarily benefitted three nephews – Melvyn and Calvert James, and Philip Michael James Hayward.

In her final will signed in 2019 Ruesink, who was by that time blind, reduced Hayward’s share significantly, Justice Paul Radich said in his decision. It left $50,000 to Hayward and wrote off any debt he owed her.

Under a 2014 will he would have received about $1.6m, the judge was told.

The judge decided that conflicts of evidence raised enough doubt about the changes for Hayward’s concerns to go to a full hearing.

Jim Tannock Henk Ruesink was a Marlborough wine pioneer who died in 2003. (File photo)

The Ruesinks’ former accountant had said Hayward looked after Ruesink after her husband died. When she moved to a retirement village he even started to work there. But in 2014 he was sentenced to jail.

The judge’s decision did not say why Hayward was serving a prison sentence but Stuff news reports from the time said he was found guilty of stupefying and raping a girl and sentenced to 13 years’ jail. He continued to plead his innocence.

Stuff understands he was released from jail earlier this year.

By 2019, when she changed her will, Ruesink asked several times if she had to leave anything to Hayward, according to a lawyer involved in drafting the will. Ruesink discussed giving him a nominal sum.

She said she hadn’t seen Hayward or his wife for a long time, and she didn’t agree that he had done much for her in the past, the lawyer said.

She said he had already received a lot from her because she had paid his legal bills. “He’s had help,” a lawyer’s file noted Ruesink said.

However, the accountant said he never heard Ruesink say she had “done enough” for Hayward. Given the care Hayward had given her for over a decade she had always intended to provide for him so she must have been confused when she changed her will, the accountant said.

He also thought she probably had no idea of the value of her estate and the effect of the bequest for Hayward.

The will was made in late 2019 when two lawyers thought she had the mental capacity and her instructions were clear. A doctor was reported to agree she had capacity but did not sign a certificate to that effect, the court was told.

But by early 2021 that capacity had gone.

Hayward’s case to the court so far was intended to raise a doubt about Ruesink’s capacity at the time she made the 2019 will. He also said the extra evidence needed when a will maker was blind had not been given, and that Hayward asked for but was not given evidence of her understanding.

Justice Radich said the information he was given satisfied the requirement that the will was read to Ruesink and she understood it.

But the court was not given a copy of a geriatrician’s report that said that in early 2021 Ruesink did not have capacity.

The judge did not decide the dispute about Ruesink’s capacity in 2019, but said the conflict raised a live issue.

A full hearing was needed, he said. But he added that the doubts he expressed were not an indication of what the outcome might be on the ultimate issues about the validity of the will.