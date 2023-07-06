Mystery man snapped near suspected arson in Mosgiel, as family live in fear

A Syrian family who have settled in Mosgiel have had eggs and stones repeatedly thrown at their home.

A blurry photo of a mystery man has been released by police, as they investigate the arson of a Mosgiel shed which has left the nearby residents fearful.

Those residents fled a war torn country, spent time in a refugee camp and were excited about their new life in New Zealand.

‘‘Since we arrived in New Zealand we were amazed with how amazing the people were here in New Zealand and the support ... my family and I were settling well in the community and school,’’ the former refugee said via a translator.

But now the family of seven feel trapped inside their Mosgiel home after a series of attacks over the last few years.

Little things at first: eggs thrown at their Murray St property. Some local kids were identified, and a meeting was held between parents and police, and it stopped but only for a short time. Some of their children were picked-on at school, and then things escalated further.

READ MORE:

* Death of a department store: the rise and demise of Invercargill's H&J Smith

* The deepest cut - Syrian refugee turned Otago barbershop owner

* Prominent member of refugee community named as survivor of deadly house fire



Supplied A Syrian family has had their home repeatedly egged.

Windows of their Kāinga Ora home on Murray St were smashed, stones and more eggs were thrown at the property and their cars, while their children were targeted as they played in the garden.

‘‘My wife was abused walking home from the store, and they took her phone and threw it away into the road while coming home, and told me to leave here and didn’t like her head dress,’’ the man said via a translator.

By now those behind the frequent attacks had grown from a small group to ‘‘many others teens and adults’’, he said.

Supplied A broken eggshell in their garden, where their children have been egged.

‘‘We believe so that it is a hate crime towards my family, and it's directly targeting the kids, my wife and me, and my home.’’

The experiences had left their five children reticent about attending their respective schooling, and ‘‘they don’t want to walk outside’’.

And while inside their home, the family is constantly monitoring sensors, installed to detect intruders.

That happened on Monday night when a small shed on the property was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

Supplied Monday night's fire, which destroyed a shed.

On Thursday, police investigating the Murray Street arson issued a plea wanting to identify a man seen entering the property two days before the arson, around 12.50am on July 2.

‘’We know the image isn’t the best quality, but we’re hoping someone will recognise the clothing and be able to assist us,’’ police said.

NZ Police Mystery man spotted near Murray St address two nights before the arson.

The fire had left the family fearful, and while Mosgiel was their home, they may now have to relocate, he said.

One issue likely delaying any move was a shortage of available homes for the size of their family, who had met with Kāinga Ora.

‘‘We want this family’s safety helped first, as our main concern – safe home, safe family and happy kids to go to school.’’

Supplied A window was smashed at their Mosgiel home.

But he also wanted to share his story to ‘‘make people aware of what is happening here to my family and many others’’.

‘‘We feel very scared, very scared to leave.’’

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said he was appalled by the behaviour targeted towards the family and the Dunedin City Council would assess what action could be taken to stop it happening again.

“The behaviour flies in the face of the values of hospitality, equality and inclusion which our community hold so dear. It simply won’t be tolerated,” Radich said.

Police wouldn’t comment on specific allegations of the repeated attacks, but confirmed they were investigating a small shed fire that occurred on Murray Street Mosgiel around 6.15pm Monday.

‘‘It is being treated as suspicious,’’ a spokesperson said.

‘‘Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.’’

But while agencies were involved, several locals were doing their best to help.

That included Tahuna Eriepa, who lives around the corner from Murray St, and had never met them until he heard about the fire.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Tahuna Eriepa stands on Murray St, Mosgiel. He has let the family know they are supported.

‘‘I was just so disgusted, I just went around to see if they were alright.’’

He was urging others in the community to rally around the whānau, and say no to racism.

When he first moved to Mosgiel he heard claims about Murray St being ‘‘the bad street’’, but it hadn’t been that way for years, he said.

However, the concerning behaviour directed at the family over the last two years was a concern, he said.

Eriepa, along with others, was maintaining a more active watch on the area and letting the family know they were supported.

There were also plans for a community barbecue on the street to make it known that they were welcome.

Meanwhile, the family’s advocate, Natalie Sinclair, said she was shocked to turn the corner and see the emergency services vehicles outside the house on Monday night. She immediately thought the worst.

‘‘I would do anything to ensure this beautiful family’s safety.’’

To assist the family she had started a Givealittle campaign to support the family, called ‘Stomp out racism in our community’

Anyone who knew of the man’s identity was urged to get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, and reference file number 230704/6175.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.