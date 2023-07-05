Tearway teens in separate joyride incidents - with one far from happy ending

Police used road spikes on cars driven by teens in two separate incidents across Otago on Tuesday night.

Two separate cases of teens joyriding in the south, and two very different outcomes.

The first came after police were called to a report of a petrol-drive-off at Mobil service station in Mosgiel on Tuesday, about 7.40pm.

That same vehicle was involved in multiple dishonesty related offences, as well as fleeing driver incidents, a police spokesperson said.

The car was spiked on Taieri Rd and Nairn St, but continued driving. It stopped near the intersection of Stuart and Smith St. An 18-year-old male fled on foot and was nabbed by a dog unit nearby.

He required hospital treatment for the bite. Another 18-year-old was taken into custody for failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

He was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court next week.

In the second incident, two youths in a stolen car failed to stop for police near Kaitangata, in south Otago, on Tuesday about 9.40pm.

The youths were behind the theft of two other vehicles earlier in the evening.

Police deployed spikes to try and stop the vehicle, but it continued on to Milton, stopping near Ajax Street. The youths, who fled on foot, were unable to be located.

The three stolen cars were recovered and were being forensically examined by police.