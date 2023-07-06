Five cars ramraid their way through Thames mall

Goldfields shopping centre in Thames was the target of a ramraid on Thursday morning.

Five vehicles were used to ramraid and drive around a Thames shopping mall in the early hours to Thursday morning.

Police were alerted to a robbery at Goldfields Shopping Centre on Mary St around 2.10am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said five vehicles were used to gain entry and were driven carelessly through the premises.

She said there was significant damage caused, and an unknown amount of goods and money were stolen.

The offenders fled the scene a short time later.

Boots ‘N All owner James O’Grady who has run his shop for almost 30 years said it had never been scarier being a shop owner.

“They crashed into The Warehouse and stole computers and phones and the phone repair shop has been gutted...There’s probably over $100,000 worth of damage,” he said.

“It’s quite frightening...I’ve basically been waiting for something like this to happen but I never thought it would happen in little Thames.”

Police have located three of the vehicles involved and are continuing to follow positive lines of enquiry.

They are conducting a scene examination, and are working to identify and locate those involved.

Anyone with information are asked to contact police on 105 or online at 'Update Report' referencing file number 230706/3546.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.