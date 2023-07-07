Precious photos from fatal Wellington fire lost, but some items can be saved

The Loafers Lodge ablaze in Newtown, Wellington, in the early hours of May 16. (File photo)

Survivors of the Loafers Lodge fire that killed five men are expected to recover “hard” belongings from the asbestos and water damaged hostel.

But precious photographs and documents were lost, a community lawyer helping the tenants says.

The hostel fire in Newtown, Wellington, on May 16 killed five tenants and made about 90 others homeless, many of them escaping the blaze with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

A structural engineer and asbestos assessor inspected the building on June 29.

Oscar Upperton, senior lawyer for charity Community Law, said they found widespread asbestos contamination. That, and extensive water damage, was an obstacle to recovering belongings.

“However, hard items can be recovered for decontamination. This includes items like jewellery, glass, metal items, varnished wooden items, cameras, computers, crockery, hard drives and bikes.

“Soft or porous items, like clothing, bedding, and paper cannot be recovered because they can’t be decontaminated,” Upperton said.

Some electronics may be difficult to fully decontaminate but the data may be recoverable, he said.

“The tenants of Loafers Lodge have gone through an unimaginably awful experience, and lost their housing overnight on 16 May. It is doubly hard to learn now that some belongings, including truly precious items such as letters and photographs, cannot be recovered,” he said.

“Many of the tenants left the building with only the clothes on their backs, and the stuff of their lives still sits in their rooms nearly two months later,” Upperton said.

Community Law was working with the landlord to work out how to recover belongings from the building. The arrangements were likely to be recorded in an agreement overseen by a High Court judge.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Tamrat Issé Adan speaks about his experience escaping Loafers Lodge from a devastating fire.

Community Law first became involved in mid-June when tenants asked for help to recover their gear.

Then on June 20 the lodge property manager sent a text message saying the tenants’ belongings would be binned.

Community Law instructed barristers Jack Wass and Monique van Alphen Fyfe to ask the High Court for an injunction to protect tenants’ belongings.

Since then the two sides have agreed steps to investigate if anything could be recovered.

Wellington City Mission said the nearly $400,000 donated so far to help tenants has now been distributed or committed.

Cash of $248,100 was given to tenants, with the rest of the money held for further tenants’ expenses such as furniture and household goods.

On August 16, three months after the fire, any money not distributed or committed would be shared between tenants.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post The five dead were remembered at a memorial service a month after the fire. (File photo)

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge said it was a privilege for the Wellington City Mission to have been with and supported Loafers Lodge tenants, and been trusted with managing the public appeal and distributing the funds.

The donations were an opportunity for residents to start again, and knowing so many people cared had been a real encouragement at such a difficult time, he said.

A 48-year-old man has been charged with five charges of murder and two charges of arson.

The dead were named as Michael Wahrlich​, 67, Melvin Parun​, 68, Kenneth Barnard​, 67, Peter Glenn O’ Sullivan​, 64, and Liam James Hockings, 50.