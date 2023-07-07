Man who denies murdering Whangārei father of two can now be named

A man accused of murdering a father of two in Whangārei has pleaded not guilty to the charge and can now be named.

Lance Clinton Hall, a 50-year-old from Rawene, has been charged with murdering Jason George McNae, as well as threatening grievous bodily harm to a woman.

McNae, 24, died on June 19 from stab wounds inflicted at an altercation at a block of flats at Anzac Rd in Whangārei.

He is described by whānau as a kind and loving man, who was a devoted father to his two children.

In the High Court in Whangārei on Friday, Hall’s temporary name suppression lapsed.

He pleaded not-guilty to the two charges through his lawyer Douglas Blaikie.

Denise Piper/Stuff Lance Hall, centre, accused of murdering Jason McNae, appeared in the High Court in Whangārei on Friday.

Blaikie opposed an application by Stuff to take photos, saying his client was the subject of gang tensions in prison and publishing a photograph could cause a threat to his security.

But Justice Timothy Brewer said he couldn’t stop publication every time there was a threat of gang disturbance in prison.

“Your client is the same as any other person who is charged with murder and not subject to name suppression,” the judge told Blaikie.

“It’s up to prison authorities to deal with tensions in the prison.”

Supplied Jason McNae, father of two, died on June 19 from a stab wound to the neck after an altercation in Whangārei.

About 20 whānau members of the victim were present in court, with several being asked to leave for gesturing at Hall.

Tensions rose as the court appearance concluded, with members yelling at each other outside the courtroom.

Hall was remanded in custody until the trial, planned for July 2025, although Justice Brewer hoped he could get a closer date, saying two years was too long to wait for a trial.