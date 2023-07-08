'They just didn't care': Brazen thieves target Christchurch street

Brazen thieves targeted Hamilton Ave in Fendalton, Christchurch, in the early hours of July 8.

Hamilton Ave residents in the Christchurch suburb of Fendalton have fallen victim to a series of thefts, as two people broke into letterboxes, entered driveways and attempted to break into cars in the early hours of Saturday.

CCTV footage taken at 5.30am showed a woman with a torch who would look inside the letterboxes before calling a man over who would then open it up.

One resident, who Stuff has agreed not to name, woke on Saturday morning to find their mailbox completely off the fence and mail scattered across the road.

“They ripped [the mailbox] off its block to jimmy it open and they’ve grabbed something, but we don’t know what it is yet,” they said.

The thieves opened bank statements and mail “probably looking for credit cards or something”.

The resident spent part of their morning picking up their neighbours’ wet mail and giving it back to its rightful owners.

Supplied/Supplied CCTV footage shows two people targeting a Christchurch street by rifling through letterboxes and going up driveways.

Another resident who Stuff agreed not to name said the thieves “just didn’t care”.

“The sensor lights came on, they even looked up at the camera.”

The pair even walked up to their front door and garage in what looked like an attempt to break inside.

“We saw two of them on our property from camera footage, trying to open cars. They walked up to our front door and garage scoping everything out. It would be terrifying if they came in, what would they have done?”

Both residents agreed that the timing of the incident was ‘odd’ and said there were usually a few people out and about in the early hours exercising.

A police spokesperson said they had been alerted to the incident and “are in the initial phase of assessing the case”.