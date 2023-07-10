Man set up hidden cameras to film unsuspecting naked woman

Giane Patrick Woods, 56, set up another hidden camera and continued to film the woman after she discovered his first one. (File photo).

A man searched online for “how to install a hidden camera” before doing just that in order to film an unsuspecting naked woman.

Giane​ Patrick Woods continued to film the woman without her knowledge, even after she discovered one of his covert cameras. He could not be linked to the first camera she found, and so carried on filming her with another camera he’d set up.

When police finally caught up with the 56-year-old, officers also discovered over 40,000 images and videos on his devices of child exploitation material, and an objectionable video involving an animal.

Woods pleaded guilty to eight charges of making an intimate visual recording and a representative charge of possessing objectionable publications at the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

The extent of his offending can now be revealed after the summary of facts was released to Stuff.

In April 2021, Woods conducted an internet search on his laptop for “how to install a hidden camera”.

He also searched online marketplace Trade Me and electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi’s website for digital cameras. He then set up a camera in a covert location to film the woman through a hole in the wall.

Two months later, the woman discovered what she believed to be a camera and retrieved it, but it was not linked back to Woods at that time. The month prior, he’d set up another camera also to film her.

Between December 2021 and January 2022, Woods used a long-lensed digital camera to film the victim. He actively operated the zoom and focus on the camera to record different body parts of the woman.

Woods did this on eight different occasions and the recordings ranged from 39 seconds to 11 minutes and 36 seconds. He recorded several videos at the same time in some instances, and captured himself at the beginning of one recording. He also took still images at times while recording.

George Heard/Stuff Woods admitted recording the woman and possessing objectionable material at the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

In March 2022, police executed two search warrants at Woods’ home to search for and seize electronic devices in relation to the intimate recordings.

A Toshiba laptop on a table was powered on and plugged into a monitor, and child sexual exploitation images were open on it.

Police seized the laptop and two others, a smartphone, tablet, hard drive, two cameras and two USB memory cards, which were examined for more child exploitation material. The material was found on the three laptops and hard drives, along with evidence of searches for material on the phone and tablet.

No files were located on the cameras or storage cards, nor could any be forensically recovered.

The hard drive acted as Woods’ repository of the child exploitation material and over 40,000 files were analysed and classified as objectionable. The total length of the videos was 320 hours.

A 57 minute video involving animal exploitation material was also found on the hard drive.

Woods, who declined to comment to police, had not previously appeared before the court.

A destruction order for all of his devices has been sought, which will be determined at his sentencing in October, as will his registration on the Child Sex Offenders Register.

Registration is automatic if he is sentenced to a period of imprisonment.