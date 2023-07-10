Queenstown woman scammed $42,000 won't see her money again, BNZ confirms

Savannah Jackson has been caught out in a text scam, losing $42,000 within minutes.

The Queenstown woman scammed $42,000 from her BNZ account has been told she won’t see her money again, unless BNZ find fault in their handling of the text scam case last month.

Savannah Jackson received a text message from what she thought was a BNZ number on June 22, opened the text link, logged in with her bank password and instantly saw money being transferred from her account.

Combined data from New Zealand banks shows customers lost $183.5 million to scams from October 2021 to September 2022 – a 40% increase from the previous year.

Jackson’s BNZ bank have confirmed she won’t receive her money from BNZ, unless the bank finds failing in an internal investigation.

Meanwhile, several BNZ customers have come forward to Stuff with their stories about recent text scams that have seen $1000s taken from their accounts.

Napier man Gordon Chisholm lost $50,000 in another BNZ text scam. He received a text message on June 1, from a fake BNZ number suggesting there had been suspicious activity in his account and asking him to log in.

Christchurch man Neil Shewan had $37,300 cleaned out from his BNZ account while he was on holiday in Singapore on June 21.

Geoff McCaull of Mt Maunganui lost $15,000 last month after following the link and the instructions of a similar ‘BNZ’ text scam. Annette Brownridge in Orepuki had $6000 taken.

Several other customers have lost money via the BNZ text scams, but wished not to be named.

Jackson’s bank called her on Friday and told her the money would be not be retrieved, but BNZ would be investigating whether there was fault on its side.

“In other words they are investigating themselves, I will not see that money.”

The internal investigation can take 8-12 weeks.

Screen grab A fake BNZ text alert. Crooks send these kinds of alerts, seemingly unhindered by telecoms providers, with individuals sometimes getting two or more such scam texts a week.

The money was transferred from her own account to third party company Wise. Third party accounts are a common way scammers take money from those who are scammed.

A Wise spokesperson told Stuff they “are aware of the situation regarding Savannah's case and are currently investigating”.

BNZ followed the Friday phone call with an email on Monday.

“We have been unsuccessful in recovering the full amount from Wise. This has now been formally confirmed by Wise.

“As this is an unsuccessful recovery, this matter now requires a more in-depth investigation by BNZ Fraud Protection in order for a decision to be made about whether BNZ will be making a payment towards the loss you have incurred here.”

Jackson was furious in the communication of the bank, which has been poor, she says.

“They are literally a joke. They have no pull whatsoever with WISE. A major NZ bank couldn’t get them on the phone for weeks, despite telling me when the theft initially occurred that they would contact them immediately and that there was a ‘high probability of getting my money back’.”

“They simply don't care and clearly just want me to go away... hence why their investigation will take months to complete.

BNZ issued a blanket response for all customers effected by these scams.

“Given the increasingly sophisticated nature of cyber-crime, investigations can be complex and lengthy,” said a BNZ spokesperson.

“When a customer’s funds have been transferred to another financial institution or bank, we must rely on them to investigate and recover the funds, which means we can only move as fast as they do.”

Chisholm has recently returned from his holiday in Fiji and said he had not heard from his bank in the 25 days he and his wife were away.

Stuff Savannah Jackson has been told she won’t received her money back.

He said he would usually delete a text like the one he received on June 1, but he had just been to the bank to organise a Visa for his holiday to Fiji.

He said he had been too busy since the incident to follow up just yet, but he assumes he won’t see the $50,000 again.

“I don't think they have enough security in place.”

”It will take a long time for us to recover from that. We are not on the breadline by any means, and this is pale in comparison to what others have been through in this region [Napier, Hawke’s Bay] in recent times.”

The bank advised people to be very careful with any texts from numbers claiming they are a bank.

“It is critical that we are all alert to unsolicited texts and emails, never click on links, and never provide our personal or account information. Ultimately if customers do supply information, it can be used by scammers to gain access to their accounts and steal money.”

Since Jackson spoke to Stuff last week, other banks, like Westpac, have issued statements about security.

The National Bank of Australia have announced that they are removing all links from all text messages that they send out to customers, effective immediately.

