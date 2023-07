Police are investigating a body found at a beach in Horowhenua.

Police are investigating after a body was located at Waitārere Beach in Horowhenua on Monday evening.

Emergency responders were called at 4.30pm after the body was located in the water by a member of the public.

Work will now be undertaken to identify the person, notify their next of kin and establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police said further updates would be provided once available.