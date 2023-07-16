'Creepy as hell': Sir James Wallace victim describes targeting by wealthy abuser

Dudley Benson had his name suppression lifted so he could speak out and tell his story.

Dudley Benson faced off against wealthy abuser Sir James Wallace in court. Now his name suppression has been lifted, he can fully tell the story of his fight for justice. Catrin Owen reports.

His sexual assault came at the hands of one of New Zealand’s richest men.

For Dudley Benson, an acclaimed singer/songwriter, telling his story has meant facing his wealthy abuser, and his legion of well-known supporters.

What was meant to be an exciting business meeting about securing the last $5000 the musician needed for his tour ended up being the worst night of his life.

Dudley Benson walked into Sir James Wallace’s sprawling Epsom mansion on February 17, 2008 with big dreams and aspirations; hours later he would stumble out a victim of sexual abuse - changed forever.

Wallace, 85, now convicted of assaulting three men, is a wealthy art philanthropist who made his living in meat production and donated millions to the arts in New Zealand. He helped launch the careers of many well-known artists, actors and songwriters with generous donations.

In 2021,Wallace was found guilty of indecently assaulting Benson and two other men in the early 2000s and 2016.

For more than five years Wallace was able to keep his name secret, until last month when the Supreme Court ruled he could finally be named.

David White/Stuff Sir James Wallace arriving at the High Court in 2021.

As high-level lawyers were brought in to defend Wallace in court, associates were hired to shut down the 2016 victim who sparked the police investigation, using bribes of fortune and job prospects which would eventually prove fruitless.

Mika X, a well-known entertainer and producer, attempted to negotiate the silence of that victim in an elaborate plot which included a trip to the Gold Coast’s Palazzo Versace​ hotel.

PR operative Jevan Goulter and his friend Alison Edmonds were also hired and posed as talent agents. Goulter and Edmonds were later given immunity from prosecution as part of a plea deal.

PETER MEECHAM/ Stuff.co.nz Auckland Based art philanthropist, Sir James Wallace, speaks about his life long love affair with the New Zealand art scene. (First published 2015)

Wallace’s business manager was also convicted of attempting to dissuade witnesses.

Unlike Wallace, Benson asked for his name suppression to be lifted, and says his silence in the days, months and years after the abuse cost him personally.

That changed in 2017, when Wallace was charged with sexually assaulting a young man. Benson decided to speak to police in the hope it would help that man. He ended up giving evidence twice.

Now, he is speaking out.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dudley Benson gave evidence twice about his interaction with Sir James Wallace.

Born and raised in Christchurch, Benson always knew he wanted to branch out to big cities to live his dream as a singer/songwriter. Wallace was known to help young performers; after Benson wrote a letter with a request for $5000 to help his dream tour, Wallace called him directly and wanted to meet for dinner that night.

Benson was thrilled at the prospect of securing that final funding.

“I knew by this point no one invites you to talk about your work unless they’re really interested.”

Benson travelled down a concealed lane deep in an acre of woodland to be greeted by the vast mansion that has been frequented by opera singers, movie stars, royals, prime ministers and governors-general.

When he arrived, Benson was greeted at the door by a staff member, who led him to a drawing room.

Wallace sat on one side of the room while he sat on the other and was handed a gin and tonic.

He launched into his pitch and talked about his years training at ChristChurch​ Cathedral and how the album was about nostalgia for childhood and genealogy.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Rannoch House is the Epsom mansion where Sir James Wallace lived.

By then, Benson had had quite a few sponsorship meetings so thought he knew what line of questioning to expect.

Instead, he was made to feel like he really had to earn Wallace’s support, and feared he was bungling the meeting.

“I think he didn’t care remotely about my work or the projects. He was beginning the process of making me feel like I owed him something, that he was the powerful one.”

Another gin and tonic was poured for Benson. It is here that Benson has always wondered if Wallace mixed something else in his drink to lead to his numbness and feelings later in the night – an allegation that Wallace denied in court.

“I’ve really struggled with this element of the whole thing. Because there’s a strange dichotomy in which part of me knows that I was drugged because of what the sensation was… But there's this other part of me that says ‘no, how could that possibly have happened to you?’”

After another gin and tonic, Benson felt the evening was wrapping so was preparing to exit, when Wallace ordered him to stay for dinner.

“It was not an invitation or a request, it was an instruction. I’d already eaten dinner and the meeting hadn’t gone brilliantly; he hadn’t offered me the sponsorship.”

But the young and ambitious Benson thought there was still perhaps a glimmer of hope to secure the funding he needed.

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Dudley Benson was taken on a grand tour of the sprawling house filled with art work.

A staff member reappeared and they were led into the dining room.

In contrast to the grand house he was sitting in, Benson was served up rubbery chicken, boiled beans and a sachet of gravy mixed into a Pyrex jug, and a glass of wine.

“He was really embarrassed about it and apologised and said he’d had staffing issues.”

During the dinner the conversation turned personal.

“He wanted to know about me, particularly questions around my sexuality, my partner and how long we have been together… I did my best to trundle along in a polite manner.”

Soon after the meal, Wallace took him for a grand tour of his mansion.

Benson recalls the first real sign something sinister was afoot, when Wallace brought him to a life-size sculpture of a male ballet dancer by Michael Parekōwhai​ in his conservatory.

“We reached this sculpture and Wallace said ‘the last guy on this tour saw this sculpture and dropped his trousers and lay on the floor and masturbated’.”

Benson was sure that wasn’t true but felt like it was perhaps a wish of Wallace’s.

“It was such an outlandish lie… And it was creepy as hell.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff James Wallace pictured in 2013 inside his home.

The tour continued around the four-storey home. Benson was shown the wine cellar and can recall a grand piano near the stairs.

Wallace would point out artworks as the tour progressed before arriving at a room which Benson thought was Wallace’s bedroom.

“There was an internal door within his bedroom and he took me through it and said ‘this is where you would stay’.”

It was during this part of the tour that Benson began losing his vision, and a sense of dizziness swept over him.

He found his way back into Wallace’s bedroom and began walking towards the door when Wallace came up behind him and put his hand on his bottom and squeezed it.

Benson recalls Wallace whispering into his ear: “God you have such a sweet arse.”

He froze as he felt Wallace’s body against his.

“It was frightening. I’m freezing, standing there not knowing what to do, and he started kissing the back of my neck; still groping me.

“Why does there have to be a [Benson’s partner],” Wallace is said to have whispered in his ear.

David White/Stuff Entertainer Mika X pleaded guilty to attempting to dissuade a witness.

At that point, something inside Benson kicked in and he knew he was in danger.

“I remember the sensation of feeling lost and terrified and trying to find my way out of the goddamn house.”

Benson’s memories of his escape are foggy. He was on the brink of collapse, losing his vision and suffering from debilitating dizzy spells.

He is unsure if he found a staffer to help locate a landline phone or whether he happened upon it himself while going room to room looking for an exit; he vaguely remembers calling a taxi.

It was 2008 and not everyone, including Benson, carried a cellphone.

He curled up in the back of the taxi before making it to the door of his flat where his partner opened the door and instantly knew something was wrong.

“He helped me up the stairs and I went straight to the bathroom and vomited violently.”

The next morning, Benson woke in a state of shock.

He and his partner told a few friends and his partner’s parents about what happened.

“There were people in those first days who told us he had a reputation for this kind of thing. I felt embarrassed that maybe I should have known somehow.”

Mark Taylor/Waikato Times James Wallace pictured in 2006 inside his home.

Nine years later, after pushing the memory to the back of his mind, it resurfaced when he heard Wallace had been charged with offending against a young man, and he knew it was time to face his past trauma.

“I hoped that my story would support that person. I didn’t know that I’d end up giving evidence in court. I just thought it could help somehow.”

Wallace, Mika X and the business manager first faced trial in 2019 at the Auckland District Court. Benson gave evidence and was cross-examined by David Jones KC – but the trial had to be aborted.

In February 2021, now at the High Court, Benson again told his story of what happened on that night in 2008. Wallace also gave evidence at that trial and denied everything.

When Benson heard Wallace had been found guilty he felt a sense of gratitude to the jury.

“They are not part of the arts world, they’re just objective New Zealanders from all different walks of life and backgrounds who believed me and the two other victims, and I’m so thankful.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dudley Benson says he feels a sense of gratitude to jury members who found Wallace guilty.

But with that guilty verdict came frustration, because all it did was confirm to Benson what had happened to him and what “everyone knew”.

“Everyone knew for years that he had access to young men to prey on.”

Benson, who released his debut album The Awakening shortly after he was assaulted and has gone on to release two others, wants Wallace’s supporters to know he and his fellow survivors are not “anonymous flailing victims with no identity”.

“We are contributing members to the culture of Aotearoa.

“I’ve got no shame in what happened to me. To put on public record exactly what he did and how he was able to do it through a conveyor-belt-like system of access to young men.”

Benson is able to acknowledge what happened to him but doesn’t let it define him.

“I felt like we were witnessing a desperate man with huge amounts of cash doing anything he possibly could to avoid his legacy being destroyed and that in itself is pathetic.

“He has not been able to get to the place where he can acknowledge and understand what he's done.”

While awaiting sentencing Wallace still attended exhibition openings. He also asked his friends to send letters of support to the court to keep him out of jail. A number obliged, including actress Rena Owen, director and artist Vincent Ward, Elspeth Sandys, Sir Bob Harvey, Dame Jenny Gibbs and others.

At Wallace’s sentencing Justice Geoffrey Venning said he lacked empathy and still did not accept the verdicts.

“You consider yourself to be a victim of the tall poppy syndrome.”

The generous words from some of New Zealand’s most notable figures did little to curb the fallout for Wallace; he was jaied, hours after he was named publicly, the Government began the process of stripping him of his knighthood.

Benson, who now co-owns a bar in Dunedin, has plans to continue his music career. He recalls the last time he faced Wallace in the courtroom, where he told his abuser the “power balance has shifted”.

“The three of us told the truth and have taken back some of the power this unspeakable person has taken from us.”

