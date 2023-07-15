South African mother accused of murdering three daughters prepares to stand trial

Lauren Dickason is accused of killing her three children, Liane, 6, Maya, 2, and Karla, 2, in Timaru.

A woman accused of murdering her three daughters is preparing to stand trial.

South African mother Lauren Anne Dickason allegedly killed her twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liané, 6, on the night of September 16, 2021, about a week after the family moved into a property on Queen St in Timaru.

Dickason, who to this point has been held in custody at a psychiatric unit at Christchurch’s Hillmorton Hospital, will rely on an insanity and infanticide defence when her trial begins at the city’s High Court on Monday.

The trial, which has been set down for two weeks, is expected to garner significant international media attention. It will be heard in front of a jury of 12 and Justice Cameron Mander.

Dickason appeared in court for a pre-trial call over in June. It was her first appearance in person in the High Court, and her first time in a courthouse since she first appeared in Timaru District Court two days after the alleged murders.

A medical practitioner, she and her husband Graham and their three girls arrived in New Zealand from South Africa in August 2021.

Graham Dickason, an orthopaedic surgeon, found his children dead when he arrived home about 10pm after dining with colleagues at a restaurant.

He is expected to give evidence in the trial from South Africa.

SUPPLIED Liané, 6, and her twin sisters Maya and Karla, 2, were found dead at a property in Timaru.

The defence intends to call experts at trial who support the defence of insanity and/or infanticide. The Crown’s expert has a contrary view.

For a person to be found not criminally responsible by reason of insanity, the court or jury needs to be satisfied that they did commit the act, but that they were suffering from a “disease of the mind” at the time of the offence and were unable to distinguish between right and wrong.

If they’re found not criminally responsible due to insanity, they’re committed as special patients under the health system, rather than sent to jail as a criminal offender, and are detained at a hospital – usually one with mental health specifications.

To satisfy an infanticide defence, it must be proved that mental disturbance was caused as a direct result of childbirth.

Under New Zealand law, infanticide operates both as a stand-alone offence and as a partial defence to murder or manslaughter.

If guilty of infanticide, and not of murder or manslaughter, a person is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years.

Both the insanity and infanticide arguments will be matters for the jury to decide.

From 2004 to 2020, 33 people – five women and 28 men – were found not guilty of murder or manslaughter by reason of insanity, according to data compiled by The Homicide Report, a Stuff investigation into why New Zealanders kill.

In 2021, a bill was passed changing the wording of the insanity verdict from “not guilty on account of insanity” to “act proven but not criminally responsible on account of insanity”.

Everyone is presumed sane at the time of committing any act until the contrary is proved, the law states.

Timaru-based prosecutor Andrew McRae is leading the Crown case, while Kerryn Beaton KC is leading Dickason’s defence.

Suppression orders on the details of the offending continue.