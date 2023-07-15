Christchurch dairy owner 'scared and hopeless' after armed robbery

Police released this CCTV image of four entering commercial premises in an aggravated robbery in Linwood, Christchurch.

A Christchurch dairy owner who was robbed at knifepoint says they are feeling scared and hopeless, after thieves made off with their takings and packs of cigarettes.

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of the McGregors Rd store in Linwood, which was targetted by four thieves, armed with a knife, at around 7.45pm on Thursday.

One man was armed with a knife, “about 20cm long” when the group robbed cash and cigarettes from the dairy, said the shop owner, who did not want to be identified.

“My shop assistant and I just stood back, and said ‘take it, don’t harm us’,” they said.

A clear window above the counter was smashed into two pieces during the robbery, while the entire day’s cash takings were stolen, and almost all of their cigarettes, said the owner.

They had “spent the whole day cleaning up” the store, and opened only a couple of hours on Friday.

wei shao/Stuff A clear window above the counter at a McGregors Rd dairy Christchurch was smashed into two pieces Thursday night.

“We usually close around 8pm. We are so scared now and will close the shop early again.”

The owner said they had run the business for about seven years. It was “the only source of income” for the family and their employee, and they felt “hopeless. But [we] kind of have to keep the store open.”

Police were seeking any information in relation to the robbery. Police said our offenders entered the store, presented weapons, and demanded cash and items.

The offenders then left the scene in a vehicle, a stolen silver Toyota Mark-X, registration PJK805, according to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105.

Correction: This story previously gave the wrong day of the robbery. Story amended July 15, 1.51pm.