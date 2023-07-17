Wellsford homicide: Man shot Zane Smith in his car but says it was self-defence

Desmond Bourne and Serene Tilsley are on trial at the High Court at Auckland. (Composite image)

A man angry about an alleged debt fired five shots into a car, fatally hitting the driver, and his lawyers have defended his actions saying he was acting in self-defence.

On a Spring evening in November 2020, Zane Smith​ was sitting in a Range Rover on a quiet road just south of Wellsford.

Desmond Lawrence Bourne​ and Smith had sold drugs to each other in the past, but Bourne thought Smith owed him money so turned up to a remote road in Wellsford with a gun, the Crown say.

“Where the f... is my money,” a nearby resident heard before five gun shots were heard.

Bourne has pleaded not guilty to murdering Smith and wounding another man, Scott Fowles. Bourne’s girlfriend Serene Tilsely has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

On Monday, prosecutor Danielle Houghton opened the Crown case to the jury at the High Court at Auckland.

“Someone who fires five bullets into the driver’s side of a vehicle means to kill the person,” Houghton said.

Houghton told the jury that Bourne and Fowles had driven together in a Range Rover to the intersection near Wayby Station Rd.

Fowles hopped out of the Range Rover and went to sit in the passenger side of Smith’s car.

This is when Bourne hopped out of the car and fired the gun.

Bourne then fled the scene and drove to his girlfriend’s home. Tilsley and Bourne hid the Range Rover at a remote property before they drove to Auckland and hid out at various homes of friends, Houghton said.

Tilsley spoke to a lawyer and handed herself in, but Bourne, who had consumed drugs over a number of days, had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Houghton told the jury they would hear from a number of residents who heard the gunshots and tried to help save Smith before he was pronounced dead.

She told the jury Fowles would be giving evidence and while he wasn’t initially forthright about what happened that night and downplayed it, he would give key evidence as to what occurred.

Bourne’s lawyer Barbara Hunt told the jury her client didn’t intend to hurt or kill anyone that day.

Hunt told the jury, that night Bourne was drunk, high on drugs and fearful.

“There had been a campaign of terror waged against him by a person [name suppressed].”

Hunt told the jury Bourne was unconscious when he arrived at Wellsford road.

“He’d been driven to the scene. He was in intense pain and had been stabbed in the leg.”

He thought he was being threatened, and he was fighting for his life so grabbed a gun and fired warning shots, Hunt submitted.

“He bolted like a madman home to where he was safe.

“Desmond Bourne is not a murderer,” Hunt submitted.

Tilsley’s lawyer told the jury the critical issue for them would be at what point did his client learn Bourne had shot and killed someone.

Unlike the Crown case, Adam Holland submitted while Tilsley knew Bourne was in jeopardy, she didn’t learn about his involvement in a fatal shooting until days later.

Once she learnt this she immediately took steps to hand herself in and made arrangements for Bourne to surrender too, Holland said.

He asked the jury to consider Tilsely may have been “hopelessly naive” as a woman more than 20 years younger than Bourne.

The trial before Justice Timothy Brewer and a jury continues.