Father faces cross-examination in Lauren Dickason murder trial

The High Court trial for Lauren Dickason - accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru in 2021 - has begun in Christchurch on Monday.

Please note this story contains details from the trial which some readers may find upsetting.

The father of three children killed by their mother will face cross-examination in the Lauren Dickason murder trial.

On Tuesday, husband Graham Dickason gave evidence from South Africa about the couple’s struggle to have a baby and the stress of moving to New Zealand.

Graham also told the court he found cable ties that were strung together, back in South Africa. Read Martin van Beynen’s account of the trial’s second day on The Press here.

Lauren is accused of murdering her twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liané, 6, on September 16, 2021, soon after the family moved to Timaru.

Prosecutors say Lauren tied cable ties around the children’s necks, and then smothered them before making an attempt on her own life.

Stuff Lauren Dickason is accused of murdering her three young daughters in Timaru in 2021.

Lauren has pleaded not guilty and will rely on an insanity and infanticide defence during the three-week trial in Christchurch.

The Defence will argue that Lauren was experiencing a major depressive episode, and thought she had to kill herself and take her daughters with her.

‘I know she was scared’

Lauren cried in court on Tuesday as her husband described the stress of moving from South Africa to New Zealand.

"I thought when we got there, a lot of the stress would be behind us ... she could be in an environment she was looking forward to being in, and be herself,” Graham told the court.

He said he saw uncertainty and nerves about leaving, but not reluctance to go.

“I know she was scared, I was also scared”.

Couple’s struggle for children

The court also heard of the pair’s fertility struggles. Lauren lost a baby at 22 weeks, which was very difficult for both of them, Graham said.

The pregnancy of Liané was stressful, he told the court. But, the feeling of achieving what they’d finally hoped for when she was born, especially for Lauren, was rewarding for both of them.

It was a shock and surprise when they found out they were having twins, he said.

“I definitely saw a lot of joy [in Lauren]. Going from a stage of being infertile ... to having a house full of kids.”

However, she also suffered from anxiety and a panic attack. Lauren received treatment and there was some talk of postpartum depression, from what Graham could recall.

Supplied Lauren Dickason is accused of killing Liane, 6, Maya, 2, and Karla, 2, soon after the South African family’s arrival in Timaru.

Cable ties found in South Africa

During his evidence, Graham recalled returning to his mother’s home in South Africa after the death of his children.

He said he stayed in the same room that Lauren had used to organise their belongings prior to their move to New Zealand. When he returned, he found some of their possessions, including cable ties that were strung together, he told the court.

When he went to visit Lauren in January 2022, she confirmed she had strung the cable ties together, but didn’t say why. She said she strung them together and threw them in the cupboard, he told the court.

