Woman accidentally reverses into friend who suffers serious injuries

Emergency services at a serious crash on Burns St, Dunedin

A woman, who was saying goodbye to a friend, suffered serious leg injuries after she was accidentally reversed into.

Emergency services were called to the property on Burns St, near the site of the former Carisbrook ground on Monday about 4.20pm.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said an elderly woman had been visiting her friend, and later went to leave the property.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The car crashed through the fence of a Burns St home, near the former Carisbrook stadium.

As the 82-year-old reversed out of the car park by the address, she ‘’has hit the accelerator rather than the brake’’.

The woman has hit her 60-year-old friend, as the car ended in the yard of a neighbouring address.

Paramedics attended to the woman, and she was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Emergency services at the scene of the crash.

It was the second incident of a vehicle driving into a property in the city on Monday, Bond said.

Earlier police were called to Thorn St, Caversham, where a 23-year-old driver crashed into a property about 1.40pm.

The driver had pressed the accelerator rather than the brake when she entered a nearby roundabout, colliding with an Armourguard vehicle before accelerating into another vehicle, and then into the property.