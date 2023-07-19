Teacher who stole thousands with fake invoices allowed to keep teaching

Taemanuolo Faae-Semeatu stole nearly $20,000 from her employer over the course of about three years.

A teacher who stole nearly $20,000 by sending fake invoices to customers has escaped conviction and been allowed to keep her teaching licence.

According to a recently published decision by the NZ Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal, Taemanuolo Faae-Semeatu​ – also known as Aiono Manu Fa’aea​– issued fake invoices as part of a long-running scheme to pocket payments which would otherwise have gone to her employer.

The decision outlined the “serious misconduct”, which took place between 2015 and 2018 where Faae-Semeatu took $19,950 while working for Core Education Limited.

The teacher sent education providers invoices – nearly-identical to those of her employer – which had been doctored to include her address, name and bank account number.

READ MORE:

* Disgraced teacher hired and elected to board, despite school knowing of investigation into conduct

* Teachers shocked at leaked draft of science curriculum - 'Where's the science?'

* Students not allowed at school for months after reporting principal for assault



The fake invoices was only uncovered when a client who was sent bogus paperwork, questioned some of the details with Core Education Ltd.

An internal investigation uncovered 23 similar instances of fake bills being sent to customers and in July 2018 police charged Faae-Semeatu with obtaining by deception.

Through the process, Faae-Semeatu had shown remorse about what she did and in 2021 finished paying back the money she’d taken, the ruling found.

“In explanation the defendant stated that between May of 2013 and November of 2016 she had been through a number of family and cultural events which all put her under immense financial pressure,” the finding said.

Westpac Earlier this year, Westpac released an audio recording of a scammer pretending to be from the bank's fraud prevention team to help people spot the red flags.

Faae-Semeatu said she had already “paid my debt to Core Education and to society through my past actions and my willingness to make amends”.

She said she didn’t want to continue to be persecuted for what she had done and hoped that retaining her teaching registration would allow her to “advance the elevation of Pasifika communities”.

Judge Charles Blackie discharged Faae-Semeatu without conviction at the Manukau District Court in 2021, leaving her with a clean criminal record.

The Teaching Council, however, decided to censure her, and ordered Faae-Semeatu to provide a copy of its decision to any employer she is working for at the time of its publication.

And, for a period of two years from the date of the decision, she is also not allowed to hold any roles which require the handling of money.

The decision outlined the offending, which it referred to as “serious misconduct”, and censured the teacher, but allowed her to retain her licence.

An application by Faae-Semeatu to have her name suppressed was also denied by the council.

She was also ordered to pay 40% of the costs incurred by both the Teaching Council and Complaints Assessment Committee.