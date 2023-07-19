Drivers urged to come forward to help in hit-and-run investigation

Police are asking for people with information regarding these vehicles to come forward following a hit and run in Greytown.

Police are searching for several drivers that may have information about a recent hit-and-run which left a man critically injured in Wairarapa.

Footballer William Newton​, 24, was found injured on the side of State Highway 2 between North St and Ahikōuka Rd near Greytown on Sunday June 25.

It is believed he was walking on foot beside the highway, heading northwards, when he was hit by a vehicle and left for dead by the driver.

Now, Police say they are looking for six specific vehicles that were caught on camera travelling north through Greytown and Carterton between 6am and 7am, the believed timeframe of when the hit-and-run took place.

Newton received serious injuries in the collision. Police said they were asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the owners of the vehicles, as they believed the drivers may be able to assist in the investigation.

Police are searching for drivers that may have information regarding the hit-and-run of Greytown footballer William Newton.

Anyone who had information, or knew who the vehicles belonged to, have been asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 230713/0952.