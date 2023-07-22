Ramraid capital crime wave by the numbers: Top cop on Waikato's crime explosion

An “explosion” in youth offending has forced crime stats up by almost a quarter in Waikato in the last year, according to the region’s top cop.

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird spoke exclusively to the Waikato Times candidly saying “Waikato has had an explosion in the top end offending”

And the numbers bear him out:

22 – Crime shot up 22% nationwide in the past 12 months, police say.

23 – In the Waikato, the increase in crime over that year is a whisker higher, at 23%. The region’s top cop, Superintendent Bruce Bird, says it’s been driven by an “explosion” in youth offending.

320 – The number of charges Waikato police have laid after dealing with 30 ramraids and 59 smash-and-grabs in the past six months.

41 – The number of people arrested in relation to the above ramraids and smash-and-grabs. Bird says Waikato arrests this year are “probably heading this year for some pretty big numbers”.

1 – While a ramraid might count as one crime, there could be plenty more around it – such as multiple cars being stolen. The Government recently announced plans to make a specific ramraid offence, and allow 12-year-olds who do it to be prosecuted.

7 – It’s been about seven months since a retail crime that shocked the Waikato: a Hamilton dairy worker lost two fingers defending himself against a machete-wielding robber at Frankton’s Irvine St Dairy.

3 – Police mainly deal with three main types of shoplifters, Bird said: professionals after pricey goods, kids nicking a few lollies, and folks who fill a trolley and walk out.

And it seems certain crimes are surging in the Waikato, according to a breakdown from Bird, the Waikato police district commander.

69 – Stolen vehicle crimes have increased 69% in the Waikato in the past year. That’s the biggest jump of the four crime categories Bird gave figures for.

34 – Waikato robbery figures have climbed 34% in the past year.

43 – Maybe you’ve been thinking about a steering wheel lock? Thefts from cars rose 43% in the Waikato over the past 12 months.

57 – And non-residential burglaries in the Waikato went up 57% over the same period.

Hamilton resident's groups on social media are awash with daily reports of hooded criminals breaking into their homes and cars.

